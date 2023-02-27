Let’s talk about the future. It lies ahead, it is uncertain, but there are signs things are improving. Bennington is beginning to wake up to a new morning.
Lately we’ve learned that Northside Drive is on the rise, with many new businesses planning to join Walmart and the other stores in that area of town. Chipotle Mexican Restaurant and Starbucks are coming to that area, as well. There’s a new Marshalls department store coming to the Bennington Square shopping center, and there are a new tire store and car wash said to be in the works, too.
These new businesses must have done demographic studies to see if it’s financially sound to invest in Bennington. If so, this could be an opportunity the town should seek to enhance.
This is the right direction for the town’s economy to take. We need more businesses to offset the rising tide of property taxes and fees. We’ve learned the town budget is planned to increase by 8.6 percent this year, and voters will be asked to approve a bond for water and sewer improvements, which will put a severe strain on many Bennington residents.
Banner articles about these improvements in our business climate often quote town officials, welcoming them to the town. But town officials joining the company of those who take credit for improving the economy of our town is a little bit like taking a bow because the sun comes out or the rain stops. What’s happening here on Northside Drive is in spite of local efforts, and that’s a shame.
The Select Board is proposing the hiring of additional people to serve the town, but those new hires won’t include anyone dedicated to attracting new businesses to Bennington, and there’s nobody on the present staff that’s given that responsibility.
Instead, the staff seems dedicated to increasing the number of nonprofit agencies in the town center, which will only add to the relative tax burden on residents, by shifting what could otherwise be taxpaying properties into tax-exemption categories.
There are plans to erect five-story buildings in the downtown. I have to wonder how those improvements will benefit the Bennington taxpayer, if they are designed to provide low-income housing, exempt from property taxes. I wonder where everyone is going to park.
The new businesses will bring jobs to our town, better choices for purchasers, and will help reverse the historic decline in our economy. Imagine how much more business activity could be drawn to this town if there were even one official in town government charged with encouraging them to come here, who could offer advice on permitting at the state and local level, who could introduce investors to the opportunities offered by our unique position in the southwestern corner of the state.
The public forum where candidates to the Select Board were invited to introduce themselves and give their opinions about where the town is heading, held about a week ago, was interesting and entertaining. Sue Allen, the Banner’s editor, did an excellent job of moderating the discussion, which was co-sponsored by the paper and CAT-TV.
The candidates revealed a variety of different positions on critical issues. One called the Benn High project “crazy.” Others hoped the budget, and the bond will be defeated. Others supported the town’s efforts to improve more housing development and hire more police officers. Those who are elected at town meeting this year will need to demonstrate that these ideas are not lost in the traditional fog of board meetings.
We can only hope that things will continue to improve for our town, that taxes can be restrained, that the economy should continue to grow, and that the future is rosier than we’ve known for many years. We have to hope.