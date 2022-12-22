It’s the Christmas season. It’s a time we should all be joyful and at peace.
I wish I felt more that way. The world seems to be falling apart. The war in Ukraine, China’s aggression, North Korea, all the world’s got problems. The climate, the politics, the abortion and the border issue. You don’t have to look very far to see problems abroad and here at home.
No wonder people are anxious and depressed.
Well, guess what. While it seems there’s not much we can do about all of this, there is one thing. We can take care of ourselves, and friends and family. We can give them the best gifts we have to offer — our love and kindness. And we can warm ourselves with the memories of Christmases past.
Christmas was the most wonderful time of the year for me growing up. In my memory, I can see my mother, who worked so hard to ensure our holiday was bright and full of joy, cooking a special dinner for us, making sure we were warm and happy. My mother was a strong influence on my life, and I miss her so.
Sometimes I think I’m glad she’s not around to see how the world has changed. But then I remember how she handled difficult times in her own life. She was never discouraged, never for a minute. She found a way to handle every problem.
It’s so nice to have one time of the year when everything seems to be at peace. There are holiday lights on houses and trees, Christmas songs on the radio, people out shopping, the snow making everything magical. You can’t resist that feeling. If only we could make it last throughout the year.
My mother used to say that, reminding us how the kindness of Christmas should be spread throughout the year.
Well, it does rub off; admit it. Still, I think the gift of Christmas is helping us remember that the world isn’t as rude and rough as it sometimes appears to be. It provides a release of whatever hard feelings have accumulated over time. Maybe, for a few days or weeks, at least, we can feel a little more hopeful about the future.
Kindness is something I regularly try to practice. I’m going to try even harder this year. After 70 plus years on this planet, I’m surer than ever that no act of kindness is wasted. I’m not talking about big sacrifices. It’s the littlest acts that often make all the difference.
You can always show kindness, love and respect.
I am blessed with a support group that allows me to live my life as independently as possible. They are remarkable people, and they are not alone. Our community depends on hundreds of caregivers, EMTs, police and military. These people make sacrifices to ensure we can have a joyful Christmas every year.