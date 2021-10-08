In letters and columns, I am known as a critic of our local government leaders and their decisions. There are so many times when it’s clear that mistakes are made, decisions are reached without due deliberation, and public money is wasted. There is rarely a time where it seems anything good can be said for the Select Board and Town Manager.
But today I am not unhappy and I have good reasons. First, there is good news about water. Town Manager Stu Hurd has redeemed himself by negotiating a contract with the firm that draws water from the Morgan Spring that resolves the problems created by the Bradford Street location and the heavy traffic associated with water withdrawals in a residential area.
The details of the contract with Primo Water are contained in a recent report of the Town Manager. Clearly, the amendments favor the residential users of the water system.
We are fortunate in being able to draw water from the Morgan Springs. This water does not go into a reservoir where we can use it at any time. It goes right by us into the Walloomsac River. We are tapping into it and selling it, making money for the town. Mr. Hurd has told me that this money will go towards reducing the water bills of the users.
Stu Hurd may be the longest serving town manager in Vermont. He’s seen it all in his years in Bennington, watched select boards come and go, and steered this little ship of state through hard times and good times. He’s made his mistakes. He’s had his triumphs. The relocation of the water source for large trucks onto Route 279 is one of his successes, and he deserves credit for his work on the contract.
Downtown Bennington has been in decline for many years, but if you visit the heart of the town today you will be delighted to discover a new vitality there. There are new restaurants, among them the 421, at the site of the former Carmody’s Restaurant, and new shops, such as Vines and Branches, where excellent locally-produced jewelry is available at reasonable prices. There are two new antique shops and Knapp’s Hobby & Guitar Shop is a very interesting shop to go into and look around.
There is a whole new feeling in downtown now. Despite the trauma of the last 19 months, the fears and risks, people are rediscovering the pleasure of getting out, dining and shopping, and talking to other people. There’s a feeling of hope in the air.
We can only hope that the Bennington Select Board is inspired by this new wave of energy in the community. Restoring confidence in the economy of downtown should push the board to begin to restore its own credibility. That can start with the way the board conducts itself in public.
It’s simply disappointing to watch the Select Board at its meetings. During public comment, people bring their concerns and complaints to the board, and then are quickly dismissed, and sometimes belittled. It’s the nonprofits who get the royal treatment. I blame the chairperson for this, but the board members should be embarrassed for not correcting this behavior. They all wanted these positions when they ran. They all promised transparency, and listening to what the people want. They are far from doing that. Please, board members, correct the chair. You elected her to that position.
No one should worry that I’m entirely reformed as a critic. I believe it is every citizen’s duty to hold government accountable. The relocated spigot of the Morgan Spring and the contract with Primo Waters are good news for Bennington, and Stu Hurd has earned a round of applause. The revival of downtown is just beginning, but it is a reversal of past years, and it, too, should be celebrated. When good things happen, they should be appreciated.
Every bit of good news deserves attention. So please get out this fall and support our local merchants in our downtown.