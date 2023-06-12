Where to begin! We started the summer with a bang, and Jeanne and I both feel like we were shot out of a cannon with the upcoming summer events and activity in the Visitors Center.
I would like to start with Mayfest. What a glorious day! The thanks begin with the Weather Goddess for more than making up for our weather last year.
Thank you to our incredible sponsors, without whom Mayfest could not continue: Heritage Family Credit Union - Platinum Sponsor, as well as Leaf Guard, Yankee Home, Coggins Toyota, The Bank of Bennington, Dr. Ghosh Allergy Clinic, Richards Group, Winburn Law Offices, along with our multiple donors!
Thanks to our sponsors in kind who are just as valuable: 802 Restrooms, Cassella Waste, The Bennington Banner, The Tutorial Center, The Southwest Vermont Chamber, TD Bank and Keith Nichols Garage.
Thank you to the Town of Bennington and the Police Department.
Thank you to Bill Clark for being ... Bill Clark.
Thank you to our invaluable volunteers: John Shannahan (VIP), Michael Baker, Shannon Barsotti, Marc Branca, Arch Budnikas, Shelley Colvin, Jeanne Conner, Tom Haley, Matt Harrington, Rick Havlak, Jennifer Jasper, Michael Keane, Jennifer Kern, Bruce Lee Clark, Catherine Mack, Susan Plaisance, Alyssa Pridgen, Coco Rohde, Edie Sawitsky, Kristi Segura, Lauren Vining-Barsotti, Lilli West and Ahmad Yassir.
Also thanks to Jake Stone and his incredible Mission City Church crew who took care of hospitality; Jaime Capriola George and her MAU cheerleaders who kept the streets clean through-out the day (Mckenna, Taya, Ava, Destiny, Trianna, Alliyah, Kendra, and Kenzie); Deb Larkin and her wonderful MAU girls' tennis team who live by the tenet "The Girls Varsity Tennis Team is committed to perform community service and take great pride in keeping Bennington green, beautiful and clean." (Leah Smith, Maple Van Orden, Violet Small, Claire Zimpfer, Mia Ponessi, Erica Jansch, Muqadasa Sadat, Gloria Fernande, Maggie LaBatt, Luisa Navelli, Georgia Paine, and Faun Realmuto)
BBC EVENTS COMING UP:
Thursday Night Live: June 22, 29, July 27, August 17, 24, and the TBD replacement for June 8
Hemmings Cruise Ins (with Hemmings): June 15, July 13, August 10, and September 14
First Fridays: July 7, August 4, and September 1
Midnight Madness and Pop Up: July 20
Alex Torres (with Vermont Arts Exchange): July 1
Town-Wide Tag Sale (with Bennington Free Library and John G. McCullough Free Library): July 22
Harvest Fest: October 14
For more information on all our events, please visit www.betterbennington.com/events. All other Downtown events are listed on the Home Page calendar. Please feel free to submit anything you see missing!
The Better Bennington Corporation is the official ambassador and organization whose mission is to lead and support public and private efforts that promote and enhance downtown as the vital commercial and cultural heart of the community. Having such an appointed organization is mandated by the state for all 24 Designated Downtowns. Being a Designated Downtown assures us certain considerations with grant funding, tax credits, and more. We also host the official downtown Visitor's Center where docents welcome guests and answer all their questions about where to go and what to do.
To learn more about the Downtown programs, visit https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/designation-programs/downtowns.