While working outdoors in the past weeks, I observed many flocks of Canada Geese on their way south. It is quiet up on our hill, which enabled me to hear the honking before I saw the V-formation at relatively high altitudes. That reminded me of when I worked at Dartmouth Medical School in the early 1970s. The research doctors had a small group of Himalayan geese that they studied, keeping them up on the eighth floor. The purpose of the study was based on the fact that Himalayan geese were known to nest at altitudes as high as 20,000 feet above sea level. How were they able to breathe in such thin air? The researchers were constantly monitoring blood gases and lung volume. I had no way of gauging the altitude that the Canada Geese were flying at, but my best guess would be somewhere in the neighborhood of 7,000 feet. Their average is 3,000 feet, but they have been observed at 23,000 Feet. They fly in a roller coaster manner, attaining altitude until the air is too thin, then they drop down with plenty of gliding.
The quietude on our hill has increased with the absence of all the migratory birds. What remains is the chip-chip-chipping of chickadees and the cries of Blue Jays and crows. Last week I was outside talking with my wife when a lone chickadee landed on my ball cap. We thought it was a one-time phenomenon until the little feller came back again and again. We haven’t been feeding birds at our home for two reasons: Bears and our cats. There doesn’t seem to be much point in attracting birds to have a predatory cat waiting to dine on them. At one time, we had five cats patrolling the perimeter, but we are down to one, and she is slowing.
The next day I saw a post from a neighbor featuring a video showing them feeding chickadees by hand. They’ve been doing it for years, so I’m guessing our visitor was used to being around humans and getting rewarded for it. This inspired me to get back into feeding birds.
Many years ago I had the idea of promoting feeding birds in winter on my radio program. We ran a bird feeding contest for several weeks each winter. We asked listeners to send us letters listing how many different kinds of birds were visiting their feeders. Prizes were awarded through an arrangement with local feed stores. I remember one listener in South Charlestown, N.H., sending in a photo of an opossum hogging their bird feeder. Opossums were a rare sighting back in the early '80s. We see them quite often nowadays and they are becoming a “good luck” kind of creature due to their tick-eating predilection.
When my daughters were young we fed the birds and we had a good variety of them visiting our feeders. Everyone enjoyed watching them and we kept a bird identification book handy. I miss those days, and the little chickadee who perched on my hat also pulled my heartstrings. I bought a clear plastic feeder. It attaches to a window with suction cups. I have filled it with sunflower seeds, and now we wait for them to discover the new food source.
Our quiet corner of the world needs activity in the winter months. Seeing the local wildlife in our yard will keep things exciting, and I’m looking forward to seeing the locals that do not migrate.