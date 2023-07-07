Back in 1970, Grand Funk Railroad was taking the record charts by storm, barreling through the American rock scene like a runaway train. The band from Flint, Michigan, had somehow tapped into the ethos of the times with songs like "I'm Your Captain," which symbolized the mutiny that was a generation's protest of the Vietnam War. It became an anthem for the working class that was being drafted to fight and die for what we call today the 1 percent and big-money interests. We weren't having it anymore, and Grand Funk Railroad was taking names.
Grand Funk Railroad, or GFR, was a takeoff on the name of a railroad that ran through the band member's hometown of Flint, Michigan: Grand Trunk and Western Railroad. The band's brand of rock and roll was a melding of funk, soul, and rock. I have seen some Tube music review videos where I saw millennials and Gen Z reviewers going nuts over the vintage sound of GFR.
The band scored big on the charts from 1970 through 1976 with hits like "American Band," "Bad Time to be in Love," and the remake of "Locomotion." GFR sold out Shea Stadium faster than the Beatles, breaking that record. When they opened in Detroit for Led Zeppelin, the British band's manager was so upset by the crowd's enthusiasm for GFR that he cut the power to their amps. A riot ensued, and Led Zeppelin never got to the stage that night. Grand Funk went on to have multi-million-selling albums that were produced by Todd Rundgren. Then suddenly, they disappeared.
Between a huge legal battle with their former manager and the advent of disco, the boys from Flint decided to fade quietly into the background. Little did they realize the big following that still wanted to hear them. In 1996 they got back together and did an 85-city tour to great success. However, that, too, brought stress and strife to the band, and they broke up again. Nowadays, Mark Farner, the ever-energetic frontman and lead guitarist, continues to tour as a solo act, while Brewer and Schacher tour as GFR doing songs that were mostly written by Farner. There is some bitterness remaining.
I saw GFR live at the old Boston Garden in October of 1971. My overwhelming memory of that evening was the incredible volume. The sound of GFR was shaking the dust off those retired Celtics jerseys in the rafters. I had seen Jimi Hendrix at the Garden a couple years prior, but that concert was tame compared to the crowd enthusiasm and sheer sonic power of Grand Funk Railroad. That was the kind of band they were, and it is truly amazing that Mark Farner still brings the same level of energy and intensity to his current performances here in 2023.
As sad as this working-class success story turned out to be, there is a growing movement to get Grand Funk Railroad inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They certainly deserve it. They also deserve one more shot at putting the original band back together for another big tour before their fan base dies off or becomes too decrepit to make a concert. Hey, I'm one of those old fans, and I'd love to see them again. Is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in the future? It should be for the blue-collar band from Flint, Michigan. Back in their heyday, someone in Flint replaced the "TR" on a railroad overpass with a big "F" that was labeled "Grand Trunk Railroad" According to Flint native Michael Moore, no one has touched that paint touch-up ever since. That is the staying power of Grand Funk and their unique mix of funk, soul, and rock.