Work sessions on the General, Highway and Fire Fund budgets have begun. The first work session last Saturday was completed. A second work session is scheduled for this Saturday at the Fire Facility on River Street at 8 a.m. The Fire and Police budgets will be reviewed, as well as the Bennington Rescue Squad request. If the Board concludes its work, the Annual Warning will be then approved at the Jan. 23 Select Board meeting. If not, a third session will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the same time and place.
As I stated last month in this column, inflation has been the driving force affecting the budget. The proposed combined budgets are up 8.3 percent. The General Fund budget is proposed at an increase of 7.1 percent, the Highway Fund at 11.93 percent, and the Fire Fund at 0.21 percent. The General and Highway Fund are both heavily impacted by materials and construction costs. An example is costs for paving in place have increased 70 percent over the cost two years ago. We’re now proposing to pave 2.2 miles of roads for the same costs we used to spend to do 10 miles of road.
Although the rate of inflation has decreased over the last two months, prices have not dropped significantly. So how does this affect the tax rates? As one might expect, when we use last year’s Grand List and known revenue projections, the combined tax rate is projected at 8.29 percent. We have identified some reserves that may be tapped to reduce the tax rate impact and some grant fund opportunities that, if approved, will also reduce the tax rate impact. Any growth in the Grand List will also be helpful in this regard.
The Board is also considering a bond vote for two water system improvement projects. Both projects will improve pressure in the system to better serve our customers and are mandated by the state. The first is what we have called the south end project. It will bring improved water pressure to Jefferson Heights, Crescent Boulevard and Margaret Lane. It’s a project we have been doing piecemeal over the last several years at a cost of approximately $400,000 annually. The remaining project is estimated to cost $4 million. The second project is the replacement of a section of water main in the easterly end of Gage Street. It will improve pressure to the homes there and on Frank Street, Knapp Drive, and Cross Street. It is estimated to cost $1.8 million. This is a 30-year bond at 2 percent. It will cost the rate payers approximately $259,000 annually. This will reduce the annual project cost we’ve been spending by $141,000 and allow us to complete these very necessary projects in a shorter timeline. I ask for your support.
The sewer line replacement project on Benmont Avenue and County Street is now focused on the intersection of County and Depot Streets where a large vault must be installed to capture two sewer mains and direct them into a 24 inch diameter main to carry flow down County Street to Benmont Avenue. The contractor will also complete the removal of newly discovered lead water service lines. We now estimate completion in another three weeks, weather permitting. Sidewalk and curb work along County Street will begin in the spring. Final paving will happen then as well.
The Benn Hi project due diligence continues. The town will partner with Hale Resources, a local housing development company. Hale Resources will likely purchase the building, thereby becoming the property owner, to gain access to more grant funds and federal tax credits. The town will enter into a long-term lease or other long-term commitment to guarantee that the spaces we intend to renovate are available to the community for generations. This partnership leaves the building and lands on the Grand List as taxable real estate, also a benefit to the community.
Remember, if anyone has any questions or suggestions arising from this column or on any town matters, please contact me at 802-442-1037 or stop in at the Town Offices on South Street.