Welcome to April 2023. Where does the time go? The Select Board met for the first time with the newest member, Ed Woods, joining the board. One of the first action items was reorganization. Jeannie Jenkins was reelected chair and Tom Haley elected as vice chair.
The board heard a second request for Community Block Grant Funding funding for the recovery house at 612 Gage St. Construction costs had forced Shires Housing to return for additional funding. A question was raised about whether recently adopted zoning changes were made to accommodate this project. Actually, the zoning changes made had no impact on this project. This project involves housing, which was allowed in this district before the changes were adopted. The board supported the second round of funding for this worthy project.
Recently, the town was awarded a planning grant for the Town Plan update. This will be a multiyear effort with a focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The effort will include outreach to all demographics to ensure all in the community are heard. The request for proposals is out, and proposals are due April 25.
Our work on the Benn High project continues. It is now clear that our private partner Hale Resources will become the owner of the building and the town a long-term tenant. Our staff continue to work with them and the architects and engineers to finalize the design of the interior spaces and the costs of the work. A public presentation of these efforts is scheduled for April 24. This will be the only major agenda item for that meeting. If all goes well, and it certainly looks like it will, the project might start in earnest later this year. There was a question raised about the need to sell the current 124 Pleasant St. building if the town will not be the owner of the Benn High building. The sale of the 124 Pleasant St. reduces the cost of the improvements necessary to create the spaces the town will control at Benn High.
Speaking of renovating old buildings, how about SVHC’s plan to sell the former SVC campus and structures to a developer planning to renovate the campus into a four- to five-star resort with two public restaurants, an activities center available for community events and access to the trail system beyond the Everett Mansion. This will be a tremendous boost to the Bennington economy, both from a jobs created and real estate tax perspective. It will also preserve the Everett Mansion, a magnificent structure, for the foreseeable future.
Today, I signed the building and zoning permit application for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility at the Transfer Station. This will eliminate the need for three collection events every year and serve all 13 towns that are the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance.
If anyone has any questions or suggestions arising from this column or on any town matters, contact me at 802-442-1037 or stop in at the Town Offices on South Street.