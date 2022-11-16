The new bivalent boosters are available at SVMC’s COVID Resource Center. Please consider getting the boost. Let’s be careful and stay safe and healthy. COVID is still with us.
The Town staff are now preparing the FY 2024 budget. Inflation continues to run higher than hoped and materials and equipment deliveries remain unstable. It is in this atmosphere that we are working to do the best we can for our residents from a tax rate perspective while providing necessary and desired services. I can assure you that we work very hard to minimize increases in the taxes one must pay.
There are major projects underway here in Bennington. The one most focused on is the Benn Hi project, a public/private partnership to improve offerings for seniors, for the Meals on Wheels program, and for increased indoor recreational opportunities for all. The private side of the partnership intends to create 42 housing units, some of which will be available for low to moderate income individuals, including seniors. At present, there are no local taxpayer dollars being spent on the project. Looking forward, this project will bring the historic former Bennington High School back to life in a most positive and meaningful way. It is one of the projects mentioned by the new owners as inspiration for the purchase of the Benmont Mill property. The other project mentioned is, of course, the Putnam Block Project. We should all be pleased that those who live outside Bennington see the positive changes being made here and are willing to invest to help Bennington flourish into the future.
The sewer line replacement project on Benmont Avenue has moved along pretty well. Our contractor, Casella Construction, was hoping to finish a manhole replacement at the corner of Benmont and County Street and have the disturbed roadway paved before Thanksgiving. I learned today that a water main just 2.5 feet beneath the roadway surface was actually cut into the sewer main and then encased in concrete. That’s an extremely unusual construction technique, but one never knows what folks did back in the day to get jobs done. Of course, that will be corrected. Complicating the issue is the shallowness of the water main. These are usually placed at a depth of 5 feet below the frost line. Our staff, working with Casella, will figure it out. It may delay the paving of a portion of the intersection.
As I mentioned in my last column, the Town was invited to join a State sponsored equity initiative named IDEAL Vermont. It stands for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, And Leadership. To quote the invitation, “This initiative creates a coalition of Vermont municipalities dedicated to advancing racial and other forms of equity across the State through shared learning and tangible actions. ... Bennington has been invited for this opportunity because it has demonstrated a willingness to confront and overcome inequity, including racial/ethnic inequity…”
The Safety and Equity Taskforce and the ultimate creation of the Community Policing Advisory Review Board were noted as important examples of our efforts. The Select Board has named a team of individuals to represent Bennington in this effort. They are Select Board Chair Jeannie Jenkins, Dan Monks, Assistant Town Manager, and Jonathan Phipps, Equity Coordinator for the SVSU. Michele Johnson, Human Resources Administrator for the Town and Shannon Barsotti, Community Development Director, will also participate.
At the last Select Board meeting, an individual questioned the Town purchasing bottled water for its employees and customers. In our buildings, most faucets are within public/private restrooms. Most people are reluctant to drink from a faucet in a restroom used by many different people. Bottled water makes sense. It provides safe drinking water for employees and customers.
Remember, if anyone has any questions or suggestions arising from this column or on any town matters, please contact me at 802-442-1037 or stop in at the Town Offices on South Street.