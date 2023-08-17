It’s been a while since my last column. I often feel too pressured with ongoing Town business to sit down and put my thoughts on paper. I’m hoping to get back into the swing of things beginning with this column.
Let’s start with the August 14th Select Board meeting. In the Public Comment portion of the meeting, individuals who spoke raised several concerns that I feel should be clarified.
In the first instance, a claim was made that the Town was somehow ignoring several hundred thousand dollars of projects at the Rec Center. As highlighted in the ARPA funding Priority List of Projects, the Rec Center needed improvements to administrative areas, to the weight room, to help control humidity in the basement areas, to improve other heating and ventilation issues and to improve ADA access. Estimated cost was $400,000 to $600,000.
The community and the Select Board, after public hearings, determined this was not the best use of ARPA funds. However, since this report in December of 2021, the Town has moved forward improving dehumidification in the basement areas, adding carpet tiles to basement areas for increased use, upgraded some areas of the HVAC systems, and increased energy efficiencies. We have done this utilizing budgeted funds, reserve funds, Town staff and various contractors, while staying within our operating budgets. A very rough total of $75,000, including $23,000 from our Capital Reserve Funds, has been expended through June 2023. Certainly, work will continue, but let’s not say the Town is ignoring its needs at the Rec Center. Additional work in the pool area is planned over the next two years and energy efficiency work is always on the table.
In the second instance, a citizen raised a question about a $100,000 housing loan for a 4-unit apartment renovation. This is a project undertaken by two individuals, not a major redevelopment organization, purchasing a rundown structure and renovating it for occupancy by those families considered low to moderate income. The Town’s Policy recently adopted allows for up to $25,000 per unit. The terms of the loan were outlined in the Community Development Director’s Monthly Report to the Board included in the August 14th packet. This is exactly what the Town envisioned when it created the program many years ago.
As noted in the Manager’s Report, one of the newly installed playground equipment pieces at Willow Park was closed for reasons relating to our conservatively cautious concerns for safety of the children using it. It is a pretty standard part of these style parks and fully certified for use by the age groups allowed to use it. However, the Town had been notified by a small number of parents of minor injuries suffered while using it. We reviewed the piece of equipment with our insurer and determined we’d prefer to change it out. We hope to have everything changed by late August, early September.
It's my hope that I have clarified some of the issues raised at the Board meeting.
If anyone has any questions or suggestions arising from this column or on any town matters, please contact me at 802-442-1037 or stop in at the Town Offices on South Street.