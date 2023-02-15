I think it’s important that I outline the proposed FY2024 fiscal year budget to be voted on on March 7. The proposed combined budgets are up 8.65 percent. This effectively mirrors the rate of inflation at the time the budget was developed.
The General and Highway Funds are both impacted by inflation, which impacts wages, insurance costs, and even more so, materials and construction costs. An example — costs for paving in place have increased by 70 percent over the last two years. This year, we propose to pave 2.2 miles of roads for the same cost we used to spend to do 10 miles of road. Although the rate of inflation has decreased over the last several months, prices have not dropped significantly. So how does this affect the tax rates? As one might expect, when we use last year’s Grand List and known revenue projections, the combined tax rate increase is projected at 8.67 percent. As I explained to the Select Board during our work sessions, growth in the Grand List will reduce the projected tax rate; grants and aid that may be available or known at the time the rates are set may reduce the rates even further; and finally, the Board can commit a portion of available reserves to offset the increase.
You’ve read about or watched the budget work sessions to gain an understanding of the pressures we face in providing services to our residents and understand that all of us are working very hard to keep the tax rates as low as possible while maintaining necessary services. This has been a very difficult year to build a budget, given the volatility in costs that inflation has created. Please vote yes on the Town’s budget, Article 1.
This year, the Select Board has placed an article on the ballot for two water system improvement projects. A positive vote will allow the Town to bond or borrow State water/sewer funds to construct both necessary projects. Both projects will improve pressure in the water system and better serve our customers.
The major project, with a cost of $4 million, is what we have called the south-end project. It will bring improved water pressure to Jefferson Heights, Crescent Boulevard and Margaret Lane. It’s a project we have been doing piecemeal over the last several years at the cost of approximately $400,000 annually. The second project, at the cost of $1.8 million, is the replacement of a section of the water main at the easterly end of Gage Street. It will improve pressure on the homes there and on Frank Street, Knapp Drive and Cross Street.
This is a 30-year bond with an administration fee of 3 percent. It will cost the ratepayers approximately $259,000 annually. This will reduce the annual project cost we’ve been spending by $141,000 and allow for project completion in a shorter timeline. It may also allow us to address other system deficiencies without raising rates. A yes vote on Article 2 is essential.
What’s on the horizon? A new Chipotle and Starbucks are coming to Northside Drive. Marshalls may be coming to the plaza that now houses Ocean State Job Lots. Hale Resources, a local development company, is planning to construct two projects with a total of approximately 70 new residential units. There are several new small, privately owned businesses opening downtown. It is a pretty exciting time.
To top it off, I just celebrated my 50th year working for the Town of Bennington, the last 30 as your Town Manager. I can honestly say that this has been a very rewarding and satisfying experience. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support.