I remember reading “Hillbilly Elegy,” J.D. Vance’s literary excursion into unabashed self-congratulatory egoism, and wondering why the guy didn’t have arm problems from patting himself on the back so much. I also wondered why the rest of the reading public found this stale rags-to-riches story so captivating.
It was adapted into a terrible film that had Glenn Close virtually unrecognizable beneath layers of old lady make-up she probably thought would finally snag her the Oscar that had eluded her in a dozen better films. It didn’t.
Mr. Vance may have hailed from humble beginnings, but any traces of humbleness were jettisoned on the way to his exalted place in the world today as a venture capitalist running for Congress and spouting phrases like “healthy ruling class” on Fox News while denigrating people who don’t have children as noncontributors.
Mr. Vance’s opinion of the Republican Party’s fallen leader has undergone a metamorphosis since he decided to run for the Senate in Ohio. In 2017, he called our previous president a “moral disaster” with “no domestic policy agenda beyond tax cuts.” Although a recent runoff in Texas might indicate otherwise, Vance has evidently decided that he needs to tone down the inflammatory, if truthful, rhetoric.
You don’t get too far along the right wing fairway without tossing integrity into the rough and genuflecting when the leader’s royal golf cart passes by.
I would think that Vance’s chances for being elected would diminish significantly if many voters in Ohio read his sociological tract on how unfortunate it is that more ignorant, poverty-ridden folks in the Rust Belt prefer to stay mired in the mud of tradition and not follow the torch that lit his way to Yale and the enlightened future that an Ivy League education promises. As I was reading the book, it seemed as if the self-serving tale of personal triumph over dead-end odds more rightfully belonged on an episode of “Dr. Phil” than on the bestseller lists.
The local hillbillies may have been the focus of Vance’s smug condescension in his book, but they are now the Republican constituents he is pandering to for votes. Referring directly to a “ruling class,” the only demographic that the GOP works diligently for, might not be the road to victory in a state with a poverty rate that is among the highest in the nation.
The aforementioned tarnish in the shining armor that our previous president sports in his role as GOP kingmaker happened in a northern district Texas of all places. Susan Wright, the widow of former Rep. Ron Wright, lost a runoff election to a Navy veteran despite her significant name recognition and the hearty endorsement from the ex-president, who claimed, with his unflappable Seussian sense of logic, that the blatant defeat of the candidate he personally endorsed was really a victory because a Republican won. That betrays either an amazing ability to fashion a bright cloak out of tattered rags or an abysmal lack of understanding as to what a runoff election really is.
Although the ex-president’s name was hardly mentioned in the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, it hovered over the somber proceedings like a toxic fog. The nation was transfixed by the testimony of four police officers who risked their lives when a howling horde of right wing fanatics, egged on by insurrectionist exhortations from the former president (who then retreated back to the safety of the White House), attacked the United States Capitol Building with the intention of halting the certification of the November election.
One officer pleaded with the mob that he had children during the savage beating that was inflicted upon him. Another was beaten with a flagpole. All four will probably bear the scars of their ordeal, both physical and psychological, for the rest of their lives, but they were still better off than Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after suffering two strokes the day after the Capitol riot.
Law enforcement professionals seem to largely consist of members of the Republican Party and, heaven knows, the GOP is always quick to side with officers who are involved in deadly confrontations between the police and minority groups. But Republican members of the House, with only two exceptions, didn’t even want to hear testimony from the officers who were caught up in the Jan. 6 maelstrom. That, it seems to me, is a fairly clear indication of the superficiality of the Republican commitment to law and order if it interferes with the party’s rabid political aspirations.
J. Thomas Manger, the newly appointed chief of the Capitol Police, wasn’t having any of the Republican denial and deflection: “I am proud of the officers who had the courage to share their stories in front of the House Select Committee and our entire country to describe the horrors and heroism on January 6,” Manger said in a statement. “I am equally proud of everyone in this Department and our partner agencies who fought like hell to preserve our democracy.”
Meanwhile, the members of the GOP’s clown contingent, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, and the ever-reliable Rep. Louis Gohmert, were trolling for votes at a news conference in front of the Justice Department over their expressed fears that the criminals who had committed wanton destruction and had been responsible for inflicting injury and death on Jan. 6 were being unfairly treated.
“We gotta make sure that people who are acting disorderly get treated fairly when they get sent to jail,” Gohmert said.
Why don’t you try telling that to Officer Sicknick’s widow and children, Mr. Gohmert.