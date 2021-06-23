We occasionally have a trivia game at work. This was a recent question posed to the staff: “She injured her wrist when a bridge collapsed during a storm sequence in one of her early films.
It never healed properly and, as a result, she always wore a large bracelet on her left wrist to hide what she considered a deformity. The only person who ever persuaded her to remove it was director Elia Kazan, who thought it ridiculous that someone would wear a large piece of jewelry in a bathtub. Who was the lady?”
Whether or not you know the answer is fairly dependent upon your fondness for movies. What surprised me about this particular question is the number of people who didn’t know who she was even when the solution was revealed.
That, I think, might have something to do with age.
I may have mentioned it before in this column that, unlike the popular refrain that cedes everything good in life to the young, I don’t mind the rapid approach of my three-quarter century mark one bit. I have a great deal of faith in what President Biden is capable of accomplishing but, at the moment, the task that lies before him looks as daunting as clearing the field in Lakehurst after the Hindenburg made its final landing with a whisk broom.
Our current president may have offered comfort to George Floyd’s family after the Black man was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, but we still are treated to the spectacle of cheering crowds while the poisonously blonde daughter-in-law of our past chief executive (she’s married to the dimmer of the two prodigal bright lights) exhort them to buy guns to defend themselves against hordes of rampaging immigrants.
Incidentally, there is no truth to the rumor that Fox is planning a new musical called “Lara Get Your Gun.” She did, however, recently withdraw from a quartet of you-gotta-be-kidding political aspirants that included Ammon Bundy, Caitlin Jenner, and Andrew Giuliani. She cited the responsibilities that come with having a family. That, in political parlance, means that the GOP hierarchy figured that she didn’t stand the proverbial snowball’s chance, even in North Carolina.
There is a point, as time rolls on, when a feeling of thankfulness emerges because you won’t have to put up with it much longer.
President Biden got some flack from the performers on Fox News after the G7 summit meeting and his subsequent face-to-face with Vladimir Putin. You probably remember the time Putin met with our previous president after the Helsinki summit in 2018. Given his uncanny knack for character analysis that made a virtual revolving door out of the White House, he chose to take the former KGB thug’s word for not being involved in interference with the 2016 election over that of the FBI.
“Old” and “tired” seemed to be the recurring words from the right wing flacks at Fox. Seth Meyers on “Late Night” had another interpretation: “This idea that somehow Biden comes off as tired just because he doesn’t use his press conferences to rant and rave for hours about insane bulls--t is so stupid. I mean, Trump’s the one who constantly looked exhausted and drained of energy because he spent all his time screaming at reporters and pulling all-nighters to hate-watch cable news.”
The fact that they couldn’t come up with anything more damning to carp about should be held as a sign of Mr. Biden’s success. Even Putin had to admit that he was dealing with a more experienced statesman.
And with that, I will pivot back to the trivia question. In 1949, during the filming of something called “The Green Promise,” 11-year-old Natalie Wood broke her wrist when a prop bridge collapsed, and it never healed properly. Wood, who was very conscious of looking every bit the glamorous movie star, always wore a thick bracelet or long sleeves to conceal the injury.
Unfortunately, Natalie Wood is remembered today as much for her untimely drowning in 1981 off Catalina Island as she is for her considerable contribution to motion pictures, in much the same way that Marilyn Monroe’s life is overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding her death. Unlike many who began their Hollywood careers in childhood, Wood’s fame expanded rather than diminished as she grew older, but she suffered many of the same adjustment problems that befall many child actors. There were numerous love affairs, two troubled marriages, and even some half-hearted suicide attempts. She spoke often about her fear of “dark water.” There is a sequence in Blake Edwards’ gargantuan comedy, “The Great Race,” that is set on a melting iceberg where Wood, Peter Falk, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and at least one polar bear are stranded. It was filmed in a huge tank at Warner Bros. Despite the abundance of safety measures, Wood was terrified.
A later sequence utilized 4,000 custard pies during a very messy pie fight that left her virtually unrecognizable. It probably didn’t set well with the movie star image she liked to project.
She named “The Great Race” (one of the most flat-out funny pictures ever made) as her least favorite film.
Movie lovers and us older folks will probably remember Natalie Wood for her performance in “West Side Story.” She was essentially miscast as Maria, a young Puerto Rican woman, who has the tragic misfortune of falling in love with a white man, but audiences didn’t seem to care. She brought a welcome luminosity to a movie whose exteriors were largely filmed on the gritty streets of New York.
Three Oscar nominations (for “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Splendor In the Grass,” and “Love With the Proper Stranger”) proved that Natalie Wood’s appeal was a lot more substantial than mere beauty, but when she sang “I Feel Pretty” in “West Side Story” you had the feeling that truer words had never been spoken on the screen.