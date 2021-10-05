In a country where many of the people we constantly hear about seem like characters that Ken Kesey might have included as permanent residents of his psychiatric hospital in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” there are still a few who still manage to stand out, even in a field that includes a dimwitted member of the House of Representatives calling for President Biden’s “impeachment.”
Take, for instance, a doctor in Ohio who has been to vaccinations what Jack the Ripper was to women walking after dark. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has a long history of opposition to any kind of vaccinations. I suppose she has as much right to her conclusions about a medical procedure that has saved tens of millions of lives as her patients do to put their own lives in peril by listening to her.
Tenpenny attracted national attention by advancing the opinion that the COVID vaccine would “magnetize” those who received the it. (I’m not making this up.) It was, if nothing else, a refreshing change from the position that getting the shot was tantamount to making some crass remark about our previous president’s affinity for Bahamian skin tones.
The state of Ohio is situated farther north in the country than most of the stridently anti-vax hornet’s nests in states that Abraham Lincoln, perhaps rashly in retrospect, insisted remain in the union. Voters in Ohio have largely aligned themselves squarely behind the interests of the GOP, which should, on no account, be conflated with their own best interests. Republicans like to peddle the fantasy that the poverty stricken Rust Belt is a tragic victim of liberal negligence and/or climate change hysteria rather than accept the truth that the fossil fuel industry is inexorably going the way of the stagecoach and vaudeville and move on.
For a condescending expansion on the theory that the working class in the Rust Belt is too mired in ignorance to accept the fact that times change, I suggest reading “Hillbilly Elegy” by J. D. Vance. The book is a thinly-veiled tribute to its author in which his superior potential is necessarily contrasted with the dismal stupidity from which he emerged like the Phoenix from the coal pile.
Ron Howard made the film version, accomplishing the not inconsiderable feat of transforming a gifted actress like Glenn Close into a character from “Li’l Abner” and making the entire excursion reminiscent of “Cinderella” without the cute mice. As for his part, Mr. Vance, who realized the American Dream by becoming a venture capitalist, is currently courting the votes of the same people he disparaged in his book in his run for a U.S. Senate seat.
The prevailing political climate in Ohio might be more conducive to Dr. Tenpenny’s magnetic theory concerning the vaccine than in other areas, but she always faced the chilling possibility that it would encourage people who are constantly losing their keys to get the shots.
It doesn’t seem like a very difficult theory to disprove. Just to be sure, don’t stick anything sharp on your forehead unless you are standing up. It might not be effective on a medical basis, but it certainly goes a long way as far as proving the validity of P. T. Barnum’s observation about the high birth rate of suckers.
Another Ohio doctor in Dayton named Fred Wagsthul was one of the founders of something grandly called COVID-19 Critical Care Association. It has, with absolutely no scientific data or evidence to back up the claim, promoted ivermectin, a horse dewormer, to combat the coronavirus. Wagsthul has termed warnings from Merck, the manufacturer of the drug, and the American Medical Association as “blacklisting” and he called the refusal of competent medical professionals to use it on humans as tantamount to “genocide.”
You will notice that, in Dr. Tenpenny’s defense of her equally ridiculous theory, she deftly presses all of the right wing hot buttons: “They’re forcing freedom-loving Americans to choose between injection of a ‘deadly’ vaccine or testing those who will not comply via torturing them with nasal swabs looking for a virus that, by some claims, doesn’t even exist.”
“Freedom-loving Americans” means the right of some people in this country to infect others with a potentially deadly virus. “By some claims” means the miniscule number of similar nut cakes who agree with Tenpenny. It did give me a new respect for the possible threat posed by nasal swabs.
Doctors can be wrong and sometimes the results of a mistaken diagnosis are tragic but, even recognizing that opinions vary, there is a certain trust that the public places in professionals in the medical field that should not be undermined by people who cannot present one shred of credible evidence to back up their dangerous claims.
That public faith should be guarded and competency strictly monitored by boards entrusted with that responsibility. That has not been true in Ohio where Tenpenny’s medical license was recently renewed. Spokespeople for the Medical Board didn’t particularly want to talk about it, probably imagining flocks of lawyers circling above.
Dr. Tenpenny, it seems, has other reasons for donning her anti-vax armor and it is considerably more expensive than her name might imply. She operates a “boot camp” to train people into taking stands against the vaccine and charges a cool $623 for each recruit. Tenpenny is also hawking a book that she is charging an even cooler $578 to purchase. By contrast, the new Colson Whitehead novel is $28.95.
If you look deeply enough into the motives of people like Tenpenny, there is always a bank account at the bottom of the freedom-loving palaver. If they were just flat-out crazy, they would at least be easier to tolerate.