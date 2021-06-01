I remember once asking a friend — long gone now as so many of them are — what it was like in America during the years that the Second World War was raging. I don’t really know what I expected to hear. I suppose, possessing something of a dark nature, I imagined deprivation and hunger, widespread protests, and a mass psychological malaise were prevalent.
There may have been some elements of all of my imagined miseries present during the war years, but that wasn’t the first thing that she recalled. She spoke of the overwhelming sense of togetherness that pervaded the country; a sense that the grief and sacrifice was a shared one. It had to be in order for everyone to get through it.
Like any burden, the toll that a terrible war exacted on people in America was a little bit easier to bear because it was a shared one. Put into its proper perspective, food rationing seems a small cross to bear when your neighbor has lost a son at Normandy.
We don’t do concepts involving perspectives very well anymore.
That sense of a shared burden should have prevailed during the pandemic, but it didn’t. Someone once said that “everything is political” and that certainly applies to wars. But, God knows how many people had to die because this country could not extricate itself from the politically motivated interference of an administration that only saw COVID-19 as a threat to remaining in power.
Even the Center for Disease Control, whose paramount duty was to safeguard the lives of the American people, crouched its warnings about the deadly potential of the coronavirus with the sunshiny caveats demanded by the White House. Men and women who had devoted their lives to medical science had to sit quietly by while the president of the United States ruminated about the positive effects of drinking toxic cleaning fluids.
When the public started to become aware of a possible pandemic, we were told that it was “only one man in China. It’s going to be just fine.” A person, whose only measurable success had been signing inheritance papers and then playing a part on television that eluded him in life as a wildly successful businessman, was dictating official policy during a period that would ultimately claim far more American lives than were lost in World War II.
The death toll in America is now approaching 600,000 men, women and children.
The denials and the subterfuge was adjusted as the virus exploded, but the primary concern with the United States government through that first crucial year was to do as little damage to the president’s chances for reelection as possible.
I was on my way home from work when I heard on the radio that the CDC had lifted the directive to wear masks. I think I equated my original feeling about the rather sudden news with how a person must feel when he is released from prison, but it didn’t last long.
The masks are uncomfortable and hot. I have never been able to shake the feeling that rebreathing the air that people used to completely expel isn’t particularly good for you. (That may not be true at all, but I have convinced myself of it.) No one liked wearing them, but I have a special reason for disliking masks because I have a hearing impairment.
For the hearing impaired, the masks presented a number of problems that most people didn’t have to deal with. The most conventional masks were held in place by elastic around the ears. That meant that every time I took it off, the elastics tangled around my hearing aids and pulled them out of my ear. The prospect of losing one was terrifying, as anyone who has ever had to pay for hearing aids can testify.
The masks tend to muffle peoples’ voices and, more significantly, they cover up mouths. I would be willing to bet that even people who don’t have hearing issues depend to some extent upon lip-reading. For the hearing impaired, the loss of lip-reading capability is a little like the denial of insulin to a diabetic.
That brings me to my point, however. Complaints about mask wearing are uncomfortably like griping about the shortage of a favorite food during the war. I should be very grateful that I didn’t have to deal with losing a friend or loved one to COVID.
The inconvenience of mask wearing and social distancing should have been accepted as the shared sacrifice that all Americans were willing to make to get us through this crisis. There was no real issue of an infringement on anyone’s rights in the requirement by responsible officials to abide by the guidelines set by medical professionals except the ones concocted by people in subservience to a sociopathic would-be tyrant or to a political agenda that has always placed economic before human interests.
My relief upon hearing the news about lifting the mask requirement was very short-lived. Even with a man I respect and admire leading the country now, I still can’t completely trust that there wasn’t some undue influence in the CDC’s sudden announcement that they were no longer necessary. The word “political,” like the mournful moan of a foghorn, lingered.
The new directive stipulates that the safety of the general public is dependent upon everyone having received — or being willing to receive — the vaccine. At this point, we all know that this verges on fantasy. There will never be unanimous consent as long as some people place a tragically misbegotten concept of personal freedom above the health and safety of others. Even today, people are subjected to anti-vaccine rants by an unstable woman who more rightfully belongs on some street corner, not serving in the United States Congress.
We should perhaps regard this point as that moment in a sunrise when a sliver of light is just appearing along the horizon line after a very long and dark night. But I am very much afraid that, when future generations ask what it was like in America during the pandemic, the sense of shared responsibility won’t be among the things mentioned.