“None of us should take any pleasure in what we must do today. To do nothing would be an abdication of our moral responsibility to the House, to our colleagues, to the truth and to our oath.” — Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)
“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference.” — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
I used to go to New York frequently back when you didn’t have to mortgage the house to see a Broadway show. I remember debating with myself if I really wanted to spend $15 to sit in the orchestra and watch Vivien Leigh in a musical. Boy, are those days gone with the wind (pun intended).
Manhattan itself had a theatrical quality about it. It was pre-Giuliani New York before America’s Mayor sold his own soul and, at least when I was a lot younger, it was more fun than the flashy Disney theme park that Rudy’s magic wand turned the Times Square area into.
Every 50 feet or so, someone would ask you for a handout. You were never sure what might happen if you said “no thanks” to the sixth person who wanted to wash your windshield in the last two blocks. It wasn’t unusual to encounter a person standing on a street corner with a placard announcing the end of the world or howling about General Motors being run by aliens from Pluto.
Today, at least one of those street corner saviors is in Congress.
This nation owes the state of Georgia tremendous gratitude (I have to tell you, I never thought I would ever write those words) for tipping scales that would have gifted us with another four years in a chaotic hell and for the election of two men that gave Senate control to the Democrats. It would be difficult to nullify the debt we owe to the Peach State, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is sure giving it a good try.
Greene, in all fairness to Georgia voters, ran unopposed in the state’s 14th congressional district. That places some of the blame directly in the laps of the Democratic National Committee for not immediately finding someone — anyone! — to replace Kevin Van Ausdal when he abruptly moved to Indiana after enduring weeks of Greene’s threatening campaign tactics.
There is, however, a good aspect to the presence of a person who has brought street corner lunacy into the hallowed, if damaged, halls of Congress. Greene puts the Republican Party in the very uncomfortable position of either decisively repudiating her and reclaiming a semblance of integrity after servitude to the whims of a tyrant or caving once again to the fear of retribution from the same people who ushered our previous president into power.
Would you like to bet on which road they will choose?
Greene isn’t an ambitiously seedy little politician like Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley, who both staked their futures on the hope that more lies pedaled by a would-be dictator would overturn the 2020 election results. She has a long history of pushing and seemingly believing the patently ridiculous garbage that the far right boils up in their crackpot cauldrons and serves to its slavering supporters.
She trailed an 18-year-old school-shooting survivor, berating him for supporting gun control while she herself was packing a gun. She has advocated executing Democratic members of Congress. She claimed that 9/11 was staged, which must have been particularly appalling to the families of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died that day. She thinks that school shootings are also hoaxes. She thinks space lasers financed by the Rothschild family start Western wildfires.
And, of course, she supports QAnon, a group that perpetuates a whack job, totally baseless claim that a Satan-worshiping, cannibalistic ring of liberal pedophiles is behind a worldwide sex trafficking ring. (Honest, that’s what they believe.)
To borrow a line from an old “Mama’s Family” sketch on Carol Burnett’s television program, clearly someone blew this woman’s pilot light out a long time ago.
Ah, but wait. Ms. Greene has seen the light. Believing Jewish space lasers start wildfires and shooting Nancy Pelosi were just rest stops on her road to maturity. She was “allowed to believe” the nonsense about QAnon. Greene recently accepted full responsibility for everything except harassing gun control advocates and the Lusitania. The sudden mea culpa was encouraged by Minority Leader McCarthy, himself recently returned from Mar-a-Lago, where he no doubt inquired if there were any hard feelings over his comment that one of the tenants “bears responsibility” for the insurrection at the Capitol.
Despite the tidal wave of regrets, Greene was stripped of her positions on both the budget and education committees. (As if four years of Betsy DeVos wasn’t enough to inflict upon teachers and children!) The vote was pretty much along party lines with Republicans giving the country a clear notion of the road they have chosen to take.
Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” had mixed feelings about it. “This is a pretty sweet deal for Greene,” he said. “Her ‘punishment’ for acting insane is to do less work for the same amount of money. The last thing you want to do with a crazy person is give them time to be crazy. They should put her on all the committees, so you’ll never hear from her again.”
He may have a point.