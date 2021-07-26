The old adage about cats and missing canaries must have occurred to House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi while she was attempting to assemble a bipartisan committee to look into the storming of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 by an insurrectionist mob that resulted in five deaths and scores of injuries.
You don’t depend on cats to help determine what happened to your songbird, especially ones that are occasionally coughing up feathers. Ms. Pelosi rejected two of the five Republicans whose names had been submitted to serve on the committee. It is a right she can exercise in her position as Speaker, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her a tyrant for doing it.
Bipartisanship, at least as far as today's Republican Party is concerned, seems to be as rare a commodity as remorse. The horrors of Jan. 6 were nothing a couple of gallons of GOP whitewash couldn’t pretty up.
Both Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan were active supporters of our previous president and voted to overturn the results of the legitimate election held last November. The inclusion of two zealots so dedicated to antidemocratic principles would probably be more noisy than productive.
In addition to the more obvious concerns Ms. Pelosi must have had, Mr. Jordan has a history of not noticing things.
I love it when the Republican hierarchy climbs aboard its high horse and starts accusing someone of being a tyrant —a ll in slavering service to a man who genuinely was one. Convenient little beads of perspiration appear on those entitled brows as they rail about infringements on the freedom of Americans while they work tirelessly to make voting as difficult and complicated as they can to insure the future viability of a party that really represents a fraction of the population.
McCarthy framed Pelosi’s unprecedented move as a blatant example of the partisan nature of the investigation. Is he kidding? Asking someone where the rest rooms are is politically motivated in Washington. The demented politics of a single man and the unquestioned subservience of a major political party that quaked at the mere notion of incurring his displeasure were at the heart of the Jan. 6 uprising.
One GOP representative from Georgia tried to pass off the attempt to overthrow our democracy as just another day of enthusiastic tourism. It’s a perfect, if ludicrous, example of idiocy born out of desperation and of utter contempt for the intelligence of the American people. After all, we watched it in abject horror, reminding ourselves that this wasn’t happening in some penny ante backwater. This was happening in the United States of America. Our country.
And Mr. McCarthy wants to pretend that politics might be excised from an honest examination of what happened. As long as Republican allegiance to a would-be tyrant is removed from the equation, he is willing to cooperate with Ms. Pelosi. I guess the strings that extend from golf clubs in New Jersey and Florida are long ones and the master puppeteer is still tugging at them.
What the Republicans don’t need is an official investigation into what people with functioning eyes can see for themselves, especially when the aforementioned attempt to restrict voting rights seems to be going so smoothly, heightening prospects for the 2022 election. As much as Mr. McCarthy has tried to slather a sugary coat of frosting over the frenzied assault on one of the country’s most hallowed buildings, very few are biting into his moldy cake.
Just to show Ms. Pelosi a thing or two, McCarthy withdrew all five Republican names from consideration, leaving Rep. Liz Cheney the only GOP member of the committee. I never thought I would ever find anything remotely admirable about something connected with Dick Cheney, but his daughter serves as a constant reminder that there were once members of the Republican Party in Washington who had integrity.
While the chaos was unfolding around them on Jan. 6, Ms. Cheney snapped at Jim Jordan’s sudden concern for the safety of the women in the chamber, “You f------ did this!” That could serve as the committee’s official conclusion.
McCarthy has vowed to set up his own committee to look into Jan. 6. I’m not sure what the intent is, especially since the rowdy tourist approach didn’t work all that well, even amongst those steeped in admiration for their deposed hero. A lot of the actual participants in the insurrection have done something that might best be described as an abrupt about face. They were “led astray” seems to be a rising chorus from those facing federal charges by a man who deserted them in their hour of need.
I’m also not sure what Ms. Pelosi hopes to accomplish with her bipartisan committee other than to submit a definitive historical record as to what happened on that dark day in January. It doesn’t take a master detective to ferret out the conspirators and the enablers — a lot of them are still in Washington.
Rep. McCarthy stated that, following the official Republican determinations on matters surrounding the attempted overthrow of the United States government, he would appoint another GOP committee to prove that the purported burglars in the Watergate break-in were really a team of carpet cleaners who just got the room number wrong.