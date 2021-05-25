I grew up out on the West Road in the shadow of Mount Anthony. There is a paved road that leads to the top of the mountain. I don’t know if it is still travelable or if it has deteriorated at roughly the same rate that I have.
The kids in the area used to spend a lot of time hiking and exploring. I’ll let you in on something known only to a few of us. There is a secluded path about three quarters up the side of the mountain. If you follow it, you will eventually find yourself in a small glen. There is a spring in the middle of the glen where crystal clear water bubbles up out of the ground.
If you drink that water, wood nymphs will bless you and you will be happy for the rest of your life.
And if you actually believe that, you probably thought that the Republicans were going to agree to a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
Come on now! Wouldn’t that be a little like Jack the Ripper supporting a women’s shelter?
The Party of Mass Denial has opted to deflect and bury their very real culpability for the deadly attempt to overthrow our democracy. The mob, parroting the lies of a deposed would be dictator, was determined to murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, who had finally put the nation above his crawling subservience to the president and defied him.
It looked like a scene from one of those awful end-of-the-world Michael Bay movies. The degree of denial that the GOP was exhibiting in the aftermath was exemplified by Andrew Clyde, a Republican representative from Georgia, who claimed it was just tourism as usual.
Rowdy tourists. Clyde used the word “clearly” when he was explaining this delusional interpretation of the chaos and carnage. You can always assume that politicians are about to lie or put a self-serving spin on things when they interject “clearly” into the discourse. In effect, what Clyde is asking people to believe is that although, you plainly see the news footage of hundreds of rampaging hooligans, some of them all dressed up in their Halloween costumes, smashing doors and windows and screaming for blood, it should be “clear” to you that this is just a normal tourist behavior.
Republican members of Congress perpetuated The Big Lie long before Jan 6. They whined on Fox News, made videos and speeches promoting the fallacy that the election was stolen, and tweeted endlessly about it--all without one scintilla of evidence beyond the pouty claim of a man to whom lying came as easily as breathing. Even after some of the darkest hours that this nation has even experienced, 139 House Republicans voted to overturn the results of the election. That is a true indicator of how much interest today’s GOP has in supporting a functioning democracy.
The results of the proposed bipartisan committee’s investigation were probably not going to be released until late in 2022. The findings would very likely not benefit the Republican Party that is, at the moment, salivating over the prospect of winning back the House after working so diligently at gerrymandering districts and restricting voting rights.
Looking even farther into the future, many of our ex-president’s cult following in Congress envision the day when he will resume the position that was so shamefully stolen from him in 2020 and be free once again to publicly mock people with disabilities in front of his ecstatic fans. (Does anyone—even his most diehard supporters—really want to return to that!) The real question that is becoming more and more apparent is whether or not he will preside over a barred square room, not a large oval one in 2024.
No member of Congress exemplifies the rank hypocrisy (or is it just naked fear?) in our government today more than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. A failed presidential campaign in 2016 inspired particularly acrimonious exchanges between Cruz, the Harvard educated lawyer, and the Mean Streets belligerence of his opponent. During one nasty confrontation, Cruz’s wife’s appearance was disparaged when his opponent compared Heidi Cruz’s picture with one of his current wife, Melania, whose viability pretty much depended upon her looks. God knows, she had little else to offer. It was also implied that Cruz’s father was involved in John Kennedy’s assassination.
Yet no one has emerged as such a fervent supporter of the previous president. No one worked so assiduously behind-the-scenes to encourage the carnage we witnessed on Jan. 6. Cruz’s commitment to his constituents was demonstrated by his decision to relax in a cushy Cancun resort while a widespread power outage in Texas severely impacted the lives of thousands of people — and then make lousy jokes about it afterwards.
He recently griped that Russian soldiers are more macho than American service people, reminiscent of our past president’s sneer that they are “suckers.” Patriotism and military service used to be a mainstay of GOP palaver. Elise Stefanik, the recent appointee to chair of the House Republican Committee, mines it for all it is worth in her district every time reelection looms.
I think that the thing that bothers me most about the GOP since our previous president was sent packing is the contempt they obviously have for the intelligence of the American people and the arrogant assurance that they constantly display that no conduct is so outrageous and no statement so offensive that it can’t be just dismissed with a shrug or a lie.
We have condoned it for years so, maybe, in some ways, we deserve it.