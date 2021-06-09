It seems as if I spend a lot more time remembering things lately than I ever did before. Maybe that is one of the symptoms of old age. I’ve noticed an increasing concern on the part of co-workers at the prospect of my climbing up on a ladder. That probably should have been a clue.
I can’t really judge by any marked increase in crotchetyness because I have always toted around more than my share of that trait. And nostalgia, at least to me, is recalling a time when cell phones were not cemented against every ear in the country.
My distaste for commercial television borders on the irrational. The ire isn’t so much directed at the programs themselves, although I think the popularity of shows like “The Masked Singer” go a long way towards explaining the multitude of problems facing the nation today. Commercial television has taken its place alongside the seedy guy on the street corner as a source for distributing drugs; the medium that Newton Minow described as a “vast wasteland” has become a soft-focus lure beckoning the unwary to longer lives if they ignore the warnings and fork over the cash.
Many probably would hold that the wheel was mankind’s greatest invention. I would opt for the weed-eater and the mute button on the TV remote, not necessarily in that order.
I get behind a bad driver with a Florida license plate and mumble to myself about how old people shouldn’t be driving. It never occurs to me that the person in front of me might just possibly be younger than I am.
As long as I don’t panic when I get one of those phone calls warning me that my credit card is about to be canceled or falling for the newly invented, caring incarnation of Ellen DeGeneres or start spending an inordinate amount of time selecting greeting cards, I’m not going to worry about it.
I suppose the fact that sympathy cards are the ones I do send out with any regularity should tell me something about the stage of life I am at, too.
They say that the world belongs to the young and, at this particular point in time, they are welcome to it.
I was talking to someone the other day and I made the remark that, being as old as I am, there just isn’t enough time for me to recover the feeling I once had about the country I have spent my life in. It isn’t really even a question of too little time as it is too much damage. After all, some seventy four million people wanted the nightmare to continue.
I thought about that statement later, wondering if I really feel that way or if it was offered, as I am sometimes apt to do, for dramatic effect, a province best left to playwrights. I mean, if Blanche DuBois always depended upon the kindness of strangers, it is small wonder that she was destined for an asylum, but it made a great line for Vivien Leigh to immortalize in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
It is difficult to believe that even Tennessee Williams, who regarded deliberate unkindness as the only unforgivable sin, would invest strangers with a capacity for kindness when the first thing that crosses anyone’s mind when they encounter strangers today is whether they are armed or not.
On May 30, a woman in Texas leveled a volley of shots at a puppy in a Houston neighborhood. The 6-month-old boxer had gotten loose and was advancing on Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, and her 5-year-old son, who were riding on bicycles. One of the shots she fired in the direction of private homes in the area grazed the puppy’s hind legs. Another one ricocheted and struck the boy in the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive. The woman was charged with deadly conduct.
Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill allowing people without permits to carry handguns in the state. (Abbott is the sort of politician that makes you think that maybe Matthew McConaughey isn’t such a bad idea.) And in California, a federal judge decided that a three-decade long ban on Rambo-type weaponry should be lifted so that “responsible people” can have access to them again. Deer-shredding must be a popular pastime in the state.
Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter had the audacity to refer to African American history during his keynote speech at a Memorial Day event in Hudson, Ohio. That didn’t set well with Cindy Suchan, chair of the parade committee and president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary, or with Jim Garrison, adjutant of American Legion Post 464. When Lt. Col. Kemter began to praise freed slaves who honored fallen soldiers during the Civil War, either Suchan or Garrison turned down the volume on his microphone.
Lt. Col. Kemter, a 30-year veteran who served during the Persian Gulf War, initially thought it was a malfunction, but it was just another example the same old conservative bigotry that dictates that people shouldn’t have to listen to history that conflicts with their Disneyesque fantasies about the inherent nobility of the white man.
Ask Rick Santorum where it ultimately gets you.
Garrison resigned the next day and, to its great credit, the American Legion suspended the post’s charter and is taking steps to close it down entirely.
So, young people, you are welcome to this world and I hope you do a better job with it than the generations that came before. Good luck.