It has been a really bad week when the best thing that happened is that you didn’t come in dead last on a new estimation by historians of the country’s presidents.
For the rest of us, it is just as hard to believe that there were three men who are actually considered to be worse.
The latest injection of reality into our former president’s place in history was somewhat eclipsed by another event. It stunned the nation and goes a long way as far as explaining why people in this country have an opinion of the judicial system that might just possibly be lower than the one we have of Congress.
Our opinions of the court systems have largely been shaped and molded by countless television programs and movies. In other words, what we think we know — and perhaps what we want to believe — has been presented courtesy of the entertainment industry, from “Perry Mason” to “Judge Judy.” I was as surprised as anyone by Marlene Dietrich’s final revelation (“Wanna kiss me, duckie?”) in “Witness for the Prosecution,” but sitting on a jury assured me that real trials just don’t work that way.
And sometimes, the bad guy gets away with it.
You have to wonder, after seeing a serial sexual predator being escorted back into the comfort of his Pennsylvania estate, why the concept of fairness in the legal system only seems to apply to the accused and not to the victim. Where the hell is fairness to them while the highly-compensated purveyors of legal niceties put their heads down on the pillow at night content that their notions of professional etiquette have not been molested?
At this point in time, Bill Cosby being remembered as “America’s Dad” stands as much chance as Lizzie Borden being recalled as “America’s Daughter.” (He acquired the fond moniker playing the role of Dr. Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” that ran from 1984 to 1992 on NBC.) Honorary doctorates and awards lavished upon him during his career, including a lifetime achievement honor from the Kennedy Center and the Mark Twain Prize, have largely been rescinded. He is 83 years old and virtually housebound by blindness.
That doesn’t alter the fact that this odious individual has been returned to his plush life after serving only three years of a well-deserved 10-year prison sentence. Before he went into his house, he flashed a victory sign at the front door. A victory over what?
It is a convoluted story, the kind tailor made for lawyers making $500 an hour to pick over. It first came to the public’s attention back in 2005, when Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman who worked at Temple University in Philadelphia. In a maneuver that would bewilder Dr. Seuss, then district attorney Bruce Castor, who went on to defend another sexual predator during his second impeachment trial, told Cosby that if he admitted his guilt, he would never be charged with a crime. (If you just uttered a silent “Huh?,” I did when I first read it, too.)
Cosby conceded that he had indeed drugged and assaulted the woman. Castor then announced that his office found “insufficient proof” that a crime had been committed purportedly to encourage a man he knew was a dangerous serial predator to testify in the civil case, pay a $3.38 million judgment against him, and then be free to continue assaulting women.
Castor’s successors in the district attorney’s office were not so eager to let the enormously wealthy entertainer off the hook. In December of 2015 as the statute of limitations in the original case loomed and a multitude of other allegations had been lodged against him, Cosby was charged once again for the assault on the Temple University employee. In April of 2018, he was found guilty of three counts of aggregated indecent assault and sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.
The most damning evidence against Cosby was the admittance of guilt that he had made during the civil trial.
When an entertainer reaches the heights that Cosby enjoyed, the adulation is only exceeded by the money that accumulates. Some of Cosby’s victims expressed doubts as to whether his conviction would hold up given his celebrity aura and wealth, which are frequently game-changers in our judicial system. (Just ask O.J.) It was almost inevitable that someone would discover some flaw in the conviction process — no matter how insignificant to the facts of the crime that was committed — and use it as the key to open the cell door.
Bruce Castor gave them the key. Poor, put-upon Bill Cosby, who had the colossal gall to equate his personal depravity with the ongoing struggle of Black people in America, was released from prison because his Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the second trial’s ignoring Castor’s promise that he wouldn’t be charged for the crime he admitted committing.
The real tragedy of Bill Cosby, even beyond the pain and trauma he inflicted upon his victims, is the potential that he had to stand as a symbol of the accomplishments of a Black man in a country that has such a conspicuous lack of admiration and respect for racial minorities. His disgrace only validates the same bigoted perceptions of Black men as insatiable sexual predators that led to the horrific fate of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955.
Millions of television viewers tuned in every week to listen to Cliff Huxtable’s crusty, worldly-wise advice. It might have been carefully scripted and even naively sentimental, but there was always a core of truth in his counsel. We wanted very badly to invest the man with the character’s integrity and maybe that is always a perilous thing to do. Bill Cosby betrayed that image as surely as he did the women he preyed upon.