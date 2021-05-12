I think that I have mentioned before that I don’t watch much television. I never can shake the feeling that I could be utilizing my time better even when I’m steeped in the grand literacy of something like “Downton Abbey” or laughing out loud at the antics of the gang in “The Office.” I probably should concede that there are times when I really don’t want to utilize my time any better.
“Downton” was a PBS program and I watched “The Office” when it was on Netflix. Neither was ridden with the commercials that infest commercial television like locust plagues. Netflix is an entity I initially resented because of its negative effect on conventional movie theaters, but I was very glad to take advantage of it (along with Redbox) during the pandemic.
I certainly didn’t see half of the films nominated for Academy Awards this year and that means I have even less of a foundation for disagreeing with the winners, but that never stopped me in the past. The ceremony itself came to a sputtering conclusion when Chadwick Boseman, the presumed shoo-in for the Best Actor Oscar, didn’t win and Anthony Hopkins, who did, wasn’t even there. It put a decided damper on the Academy’s love for great emotional peaks, but at least avoided a repeat of the time the recently deceased Peter Finch won and his wife, who accepted the statuette, thanked herself on his behalf.
I thought the best movies that I saw over the year were “Promising Young Woman” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The latter film is especially relevant if you think that the period of racial unrest that we are going through right now is appreciably different from what has always existed in America, the George Floyd verdict notwithstanding.
I wanted to like “Nomadland” and “Mank” much more than I ever really did. And I thought Viola Davis was more impressive in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” than Frances McDormand’s appropriately subdued work was in “Nomadland.”
Back to television. Once in a while, I watch Lester Holt on the 6:30 news. Mr. Holt makes it a point to tell viewers that the first commercial will last only one minute and, as I recall, there is even some sort of countdown clock running while it is being shown. After that, people might mistake the entire program for a conglomeration of sales pitches with little bits of current news thrown in. Deodorants and voter suppression are incompatible unless they are approached from a metaphorical perspective that would hold that a lot of the former is necessary to make the latter less odorous and who wants to contemplate metaphors right after dinner?
I am willing to admit a fondness for Judge Judy, but there is a price to be paid for my fandom exacted by car dealers, lawyers, and the drug industry.
There’s a cartoon car dealer now that, at least, is marginally preferable to the man and his chaotic family in person. I never thought I would actually miss the “Huge” guy, but he was far less annoying than the wrestler and the tattooed woman whose cloyingly cute exchanges could curdle fresh milk.
And the lawyers! Wouldn’t you think that, after glutting the local television stations for years and years with endless self-promotion, they would have moved beyond the point where they could peddle their lucrative concern about car wrecks and disability payments without looking like they are trying out for parts in a high school production of “Our Town”?
Commercial television seems to be subsisting right now largely on the revenue shoveled into it by the pharmaceutical industry. You can talk about deep pockets but, when it comes to peddling drugs, there is probably no bottom to those pockets at all. Along with the millions of people who have to endure watching them over and over, I would think that they might evoke a real resentment among doctors, who have spent years in medical schools only to have to deal with patients self-prescribing drugs that they saw advertised on “Two Broke Girls.”
Many of the commercials seem to utilize the same gauzy filters that saw Doris Day through her last years on the screen. There is one (I don’t know what the drug being promoted is and I wouldn’t name it if I did) where everyone lives in a white world, as if there is something inherently dirty about the concept of illness. The woman wakes up in a white bedroom and dresses her daughter in white clothes and they go off to a gleaming white office.
Some of them are little mini-stories that chronicle how a drug can transport you from walking forlornly down a black and white city street to dancing in your kitchen or swimming the English Channel in glorious Technicolor. It is important, before you start forking over your life’s savings, to also buy a very large screen television so that there is a chance that you might be able to read the multitude of warnings that, among other ominous repercussions, caution the user on the possibility of death.
If I never have been able to shake the time-wasting feeling I get watching television, I never think I’m wasting my time reading. I very rarely choose to read enormously popular bestsellers (call it the “Gentleman from Moscow” syndrome) and, like the Oscars, generally disagree with the Pulitzer selection with the fairly recent and resounding exception of “All the Light We Cannot See.”
The older I get, the more I seem to be drawn to nonfiction with the realization, perhaps, that there is a lot of history I don’t know and not that much time left to learn about it. I recently finished “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell’s new book about the two schools of thought concerning air bombing over Germany and Japan during the Second World War. Precision bombing, utilizing the newly-developed, but still unreliable Norden bombsight, helped to curtail the number of civilian casualties. Carpet-bombing devastated entire areas, killing indiscriminately but, it was argued, unbridled use would serve to shorten the war.
The overriding question in Gladwell’s riveting book is whether war, by its own definition, allows for the luxury of applying concepts of what is good and what is bad while it rages and decimates.