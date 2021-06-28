“If you can’t get what you want, you damn well better settle for what you can get.”
Vivien Leigh attributed the quote above to George Bernard Shaw in her last film, “Ship of Fools.” I couldn’t find any direct reference to Shaw ever actually having said it, but it made a great line for her cynical character to say in the movie and, God knows, it certainly is true.
Take, for instance, the infrastructure plan introduced by President Biden outside of Pittsburgh in March. This is not to be confused with the infrastructure plan constantly touted by the other fellow that, like much of what was proposed during those lamentable four years, was sidelined if it was a good day for golfing.
President Biden, to put it frankly, has been around the block a few times as far as how politics work in Washington. He must have known that his proposal for partially paying for the $2 trillion plan by increasing the corporate income tax over a period of 15 years would instigate a concerted frothing at the mouth from Republican lawmakers.
It is worth noting that Republicans in Congress were as tranquil as an Alpine meadow while the previous administration ran the national debt up to historic highs, like drunken sailors on an extended shore leave. The GOP only acquires acute concern for big bad government spending when the other party is in power. A creaky, rust-encrusted bridge is only a political liability if it collapses. Continued goodwill from the nation’s CEOs is their lifeblood.
The president called the plan “the largest American jobs investment since World War II.” Twenty thousand miles of roads would be rebuilt, much-needed repairs to the nation’s ten most economically vital bridges would be made. Clean water would be assured by the complete elimination of lead pipes, improvements would be made in the rail systems and in internet services. Climate change issues would be addressed by a shift to cleaner energy sources.
The investment in America’s future would create tens of thousands of good paying jobs. Republicans are always bemoaning the loss of jobs, so how could they possibly object to a plan that would result in the creation of a massive amount of new employment opportunities in an economy still recovering from the assault it suffered during the pandemic?
“If it’s going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, it’s not likely,” sniffed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the resident pin-up boy in corporate boardrooms and a model for rabid partisanship, no matter how much damage it does to this country and the people who live in it.
You might recall the concept of partisanship even if the reality has pretty much gone the way of the passenger pigeon. Remember Mr. McConnell, his mint-julep sensibility soured by the election of a—you know—Black person, saying in the early days of the Obama administration that the primary focus of the Republican Party would be to oppose everything the new president proposed to do. The stench of that intractable position was diffused during the previous administration when the GOP could take advantage of every assault on democracy and decency and then feign offence at the incivility and crudeness of their benefactor.
With the GOP slavering over potential wins in the House and Senate in 2022, stonewalling is back again with a vengeance. Through McConnell’s myopic vision--that places power far above the cost in human lives—anything that might be perceived as a victory for President Biden is a potential threat to him. Small matter that our bridges are becoming increasingly unsafe or that people are getting sick and even dying from drinking lead-tainted water.
McConnell’s opposition to the Biden proposal isn’t solely based on its cost. The primary reason is the threat it poses to the Republicans next year if it is successful, as it is bound to be. The fact that the president’s plan is wildly popular with the American people doesn’t matter any more than the public enthusiasm for stricter gun control laws to Republicans in Washington. Partisanship, at least in McConnell’s playbook, is doing things his way or not at all.
On June 23, a group of ten senators reached a tentative agreement on part of the president’s plan. “There’s a framework of agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package,” said Susan Collins (R-Maine) when she left the meeting. “There’s still details to be worked out.” I had the uneasy feeling that Collins’ statement was a little like saying the troops had landed on the beaches, but there is still a war to be won.
The fact that Republicans and Democrats could agree on anything is a hopeful sign even if the road ahead looks like a rocky one. Mr. Biden initially implied that he wasn’t interested in signing the infrastructure bill unless it was presented to him in tandem with a budget reconciliation bill that addresses concerns such as access to child care, paid family leave, and free education, all of which are anathema to the GOP.
The Republican position on education lately seems to be focused on handing out rose-colored glasses to kids in classrooms that make the country’s racist history a little less glaring while, at the same time, they make voting as difficult and complicated as they can for people of color.
There may even be problems with the more liberal members of the president’s own party. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) griped that all of the ten senators who hammered out the agreement were white. Ocasio-Cortez has been in the House since 2019. You would have thought that, by now, she would have realized that there are times when she really ought to keep her big mouth shut.