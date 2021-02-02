“What else could I do? He thought he was as good as any white man.”
– J. W. Milan, murderer
Emmett Till was 14 years old when he was kidnapped by two men from his great-uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi. His aunt offered the abductors, J. W. Milan and Roy Bryant, money not to harm her nephew. They refused. There was a tradition to uphold that was beyond price. They beat, mutilated, and shot the boy, dumping his naked body in the Tallahatchie River.
The corpse was discovered three days later, weighted by the blade of a large fan that had been fastened around Emmett’s neck. Bloated and badly disfigured, he was hardly recognizable as the child from Chicago who had been enjoying a visit with his relatives. His mother insisted that her son’s casket be open during the funeral services so that the world could see the horrors that were inflicted upon him.
An all-white jury found his killers innocent. It was, after all, Mississippi in 1955. Men hiding behind bed sheets still ruled the night.
What happened in Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market on August 28 is still disputed over half a century later. The white folks in that cursed land claimed that the 14-year-old Black boy had made unwelcome overtures towards Roy Bryant’s wife in the store. The offense ranged from a wolf-whistle to obscene words to physical contact depending upon who was telling the story.
Decades later, Carolyn Bryant said that whatever Emmett Till did, he didn’t deserve to be mutilated and murdered for it. I guess her admittance passes for progress in the Deep South.
By his terrible death, Emmett Till became both another tragic victim and an enduring symbol of the culture that has existed in this nation (both North and South) since its founding that holds that some people are superior to others simply because of their heritage. Although neither the Constitution nor the Declaration of Independence make any direct reference to issues pertaining to race, America had to suffer one of the most bloody conflicts in its history before slavery — a mainstay of the Southern economy — was abolished in 1865.
The 13th Amendment was adopted 110 years before Emmett Till was brutally murdered for daring to look at a white woman. It may have legally and formally ended the degrading, inhuman subjugation of an entire race of human beings, but the injustice and the carnage went on.
The boy was killed because he was Black and was unaware of the vicious code of honor, the murderous etiquette, that the white population in Mississippi practiced upon members of his race. He was, after all, just visiting and Black kids weren’t executed for smiling at a white woman in Chicago.
In 2015, author Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote a cautionary book for his son called “Between the World and Me.” It might have saved Emmett’s life if he had read it and heeded its message. In it, Coates warned his boy and, by extension, every minority child in America about the dangers that exist beyond their front doorsteps.
Complacency is a luxury that minorities simply cannot afford in this land where everyone is allegedly created equal.
One aspect of the danger that Coates pays close attention to in the book is that posed by the police. His description of the raw fear that a Black man experiences when he is stopped for a simple traffic violation is palpable.
I don’t think law enforcement officers can be uniformly painted as bigots any more than racially motivated violence can all be placed on Southern consciences. But, the ongoing prevalence of particularly aggressive actions on the part of police personnel that could easily be construed as having roots in racism has often put them in a very bad light. I don’t — and maybe I can’t — relate directly to Coates’ warnings to his son, but that doesn’t diminish either the urgency or the earnestness implicit in what he is saying.
Today, racism is often passed off as a bigot’s “constitutional right” to inject more poison into the national bloodstream. “Be afraid” is the rallying cry. The specter of the black menace lurking outside the white woman’s bedroom window is still summoned by fear-mongers who can’t imagine a world where they aren’t considered superior to someone else.
America had been stuck on the same dead-end treadmill until George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Historians in the future might regard the senseless death of Mr. Floyd as a tipping point, one that was bound to come, sooner or later. One, in fact, that was long overdue.
The trip down this inglorious memory lane was inspired by the right wing’s predictable deflection for responsibility for the storming of the United States Capitol by a howling mob of insurrectionists. They compare that traitorous act with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last summer. There really isn’t all that much difference, they contend, so what’s with all the FBI investigations and impeachment fuss?
While there were sporadic instances of property damage during the BLM marches, they were generally peaceful demonstrations by people who have earned the right to object to the injustice being perpetrated against them. The Capitol riot by a frenzied mob was instigated and encouraged by a sociopathic narcissist who had done more to fray the tenuous bond between the races in America than any president in history.
Even if they were intent upon inflicting the same kind of death and damage done by the insurrectionists on Jan. 6, I wonder if it is possible for the Black race to ever inflict a retribution upon the white race that could adequately atone for the thousands of Emmett Tills and George Floyds who have been the innocent victims of a merciless system that we, as a nation, still refuse to directly confront.