The trial is over. The most damning evidence against the accused was, of course, the video of a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee against a Black man’s neck for nearly ten minutes while the man kept telling him he couldn’t breathe. Three other policemen stood around and watched and, although this was my own impression, they seemed to be just daring anyone to interfere. After all, they were the authority figures.
George Floyd probably died before Derek Chauvin took his knee off his neck. It wasn’t that unusual a story in America, but it proved to be the proverbial straw. The concerted outrage from the public reminded me of Peter Finch’s now iconic howl in “Network,” “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.” It resonated beyond this country and was taken up by people around the globe.
While the deaths of Black people in America at the hands of police personnel has sadly entered the realm of commonplace, in many ways the Chauvin case elected a far more different response even beyond the magnitude of the public outcry.
One of the most significant departures from the same old story was the testimony for the prosecution of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who testified that Chauvin had not followed departmental rules in his excessive restraint of Mr. Floyd. It is worth noting, however, that the conclusion ultimately reached by Arradondo was distinctly different from his initial, pre-video judgment.
That suggests that there is going to be a significantly diminished chance for justice to prevail in these cases unless there is evidence as damningly conclusive as a filmed record of the incident in question. Chauvin had been the subject of 18 complaints prior to the murder of George Floyd. Didn’t that tell anyone anything?
Nevertheless, the testimony of a commanding officer against one of his men was a significant departure from the closing ranks course of action that often prevails during inquiries into police misconduct.
Given the virtually insurmountable video evidence, I certainly didn’t envy the defense attorney’s task or, for one moment, dismiss the possibility that Chauvin would be found not guilty despite it. Defense attorney Eric Nelson took the same route that is often utilized for defendants in rape cases. For want of a better phrase, let’s call it the “victim’s fault” defense. Mr. Floyd had a history of drug abuse, so an obvious course for the defense was to blame his death on addiction.
There are always “experts” to buy and Dr. Seuss couldn’t have concocted a better fable than the one offered by Dr. David Fowler, a retired chief medical examiner from Maryland. It was Dr. Fowler’s opinion that Mr. Floyd’s death was due to “undetermined” causes, claiming that the victim had heart disease and was possibly overcome by vehicle exhaust fumes. The knee on the neck for nine and a half minutes may have been uncomfortable for Mr. Floyd, but it wasn’t a factor in his death.
Honest, that is what the expert asked the jury to believe.
After his bizarre testimony, hundreds of doctors signed a letter to Maryland’s attorney general asking for an investigation into Fowler’s conclusions during his 17-year tenure as the state’s chief medical examiner. The letter read in part: “The cause of death opinion, particularly the portion that suggested open-air carbon monoxide exposure as contributory, was baseless, revealed obvious bias, and raised malpractice concerns.”
Attorney General Brian Frosh and Governor Larry Hogan both agreed that the review of Fowler’s determinations was warranted. The ascension of a man like Fowler out of the bigotry muck and into one of the most potentially significant trials in contemporary history is indicative of how extensive the problem is in America.
The big question that lingers after the three guilty verdicts were still resounding through the courthouse in Minneapolis and around the world is whether the trial and conviction of Derek Chauvin is really a turning point in the history of race relations in America. Will George Floyd be remembered as the Emmett Till of his day? Will his death on a dirty street in Minneapolis be remembered in the same way that Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat in a bus in Montgomery, Ala. is regarded as a pivotal moment? Will it resound through the years like Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech?
I believe that, in the sense that it is going to inspire a long, hard look at police procedures, Mr. Floyd’s tragic death is going to be both significant and resonant. The Justice Department launched an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department less than 24 hours after the Chauvin verdict. Chief Arradondo said that he welcomed it.
We still have a very long way to go. A Chicago police officer shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29. Once again, the video told a different story from the “he had a gun” refrain initially released by the police. The boy is clearly shown with his empty hands in the air before he is fatally shot. You can argue till hell freezes over about the bad company that the child got himself involved with or blame his mother for allowing her young son to be out on the notoriously dangerous streets in Chicago at that time of night or note that he tossed a gun aside, but that doesn’t change the fact that, when he was shot, he was unarmed, probably terrified, and clearly was surrendering.
A major political party that primarily regards minorities as threats to their future viability has taken the public indifference to the flagrant abuses of the previous administration in matters of civil rights as a sign that overt bigotry is not as toxic as they thought it was. Now, they don’t even try to cloak it in phony baloney principles.
And, of course, we still have a major television network paying people millions of dollars to spew white supremacy propaganda to the same receptive audience that once listened to a man seriously recommend drinking Lysol to combat the coronavirus.
As I stated earlier… a long way to go.