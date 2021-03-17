This column is intended for those of you who are tired of hearing about the travails of Meghan and Harry. I admire Queen Elizabeth, not so much for the hats as for her sheer stamina. I still think the monarchy in Great Britain is one of the most expensively useless entities on the planet except as fodder for gossip magazines and that manically enthusiastic host on “Entertainment Tonight.”
As far as the Queen’s wandering grandson and his wife are concerned, there’s nothing like airing out your family’s dirty laundry with Oprah to assure your privacy.
Before I proceed to Mr. Cuomo’s increasingly shaky foothold on power, I want to give a nod to the redoubtable Mitch McConnell whose partisanship makes the Rock of Gibraltar look porous by comparison. Referring to Merrick Garland’s confirmation as the country’s new attorney general, Mr. McConnell had this to say: “The president and his team must be thrilled that Senate Republicans are proving to be more fair and more principled on personnel matters than the Democratic minority’s behavior just four years ago.”
“Fair and principled” Republicans during McConnell’s take no prisoners tenure as majority leader is about as accurate an assessment as “fair and balanced” is for Fox News. Merrick Garland, you may recall, was President Obama’s choice to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. McConnell and his principled cohorts wouldn’t even allow a hearing to be held on the nomination.
The Creator may have shortchanged Mr. McConnell as far as bone structure is concerned, but He more than compensated for it by endowing him with a limitless supply of shameless gall.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s perilous predicament at this point seems a little like driving a Sherman tank over a frozen lake in the unlikely hope that the ice will hold. Before I write a single word about my thoughts on the matter, I would like to refresh any short-term memories with the reminder that many — if not most — of the Republican legislators in New York State who are just shocked at Mr. Cuomo’s bad boy behavior were positively deafening with their silence when sexual assault — including rape — was alleged by over 20 women against the loutish lothario who previously occupied the White House.
It is called pliable tolerance and the Republicans are masters at serving it up.
Mr. Cuomo set the gold standard with his administration’s response to the pandemic. I suspect the attendant accolades bent the noses of GOP cheerleaders for business interests in the state out of joint. He won an Emmy for his televised updates on the progress being made to combat the virus and the steps people should take to safeguard themselves while the President of the United States was concerned about the pandemic’s threat to his reelection and offering up toxic cleaning solutions as possible curatives.
Andrew Cuomo didn’t come to this tenuous moment in his political life unblemished. In 2014, he summarily disbanded a commission that he had created a year earlier and tasked with rooting out criminal activity in a state that is to political corruption what tulips are to Holland.
The investigations evidently got a little too close for comfort. When asked why he abruptly dissolved the commission, Cuomo arrogantly replied, “It’s not a legal question. The Moreland Commission was my commission... It’s my commission. My subpoena power, my Moreland Commission. I can appoint it, I can disband it. I appoint you, I can un-appoint you tomorrow.”
Mr. Cuomo, by many accounts, is not an easy guy to deal with. So what? Jimmy Carter was a nice guy and look where it got him.
His award-winning conduct throughout the pandemic has also been called into question by people who can’t fathom how anyone could possibly let political considerations distort data when the lives of countless Americans are at risk, prompting a weary “Give me a break” from old cynics like me. Statistics for deaths in nursing homes in New York may have been unwisely minimized to make Cuomo’s early decisions about dealing with the pandemic more palatable, but it is worth noting that totals on the death count from COVID-19 were never altered.
He probably would have survived the nursing home scandal. While I have some reservations about women who wait months and, in some cases, years to level charges of sexual misconduct, I think that Cuomo will probably not survive the onslaught of allegations from women who claim to have been victims of his unwanted attentiveness, with accounts ranging (at the moment) from uncomfortably close contact to outright groping.
Mr. Cuomo should have paid heed to the demise of the promising future of one of his predecessors in the governor’s mansion. Sexual antics on the part of Eliott Spitzer ended his political career in 2008.
Cuomo is adamant about remaining in office. Not surprisingly, he has denied anything more serious than unintended effusiveness partly due to a gregarious and warm Italian nature that evidently doesn’t assert itself much in his dealings with legislators. He recently opted to put the blame on “cancel culture.” When you have to rely on the most popular GOP dodge to excuse wrongdoing, it’s time to call it a day.
The whole mess is a damn shame and residents of the state of New York will hopefully remember his unflinching stewardship during the most difficult period in modern history. He has, no doubt, learned his lesson as far as inappropriate conduct with women is concerned, but given the hot button topicality of the issue, it is probably a lesson learned too late.