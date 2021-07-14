I understand that Rupert Murdoch, the Australian-born billionaire who has done so much to destabilize America, now plans to introduce a new station to distort — as opposed to report — the weather. Ratings on news channel programs suffered significant drops since our last chief executive departed Washington much like the disappointing audiences Barnum and Bailey experienced after Emmett Kelly retired.
I doubt that even the practiced reality benders who make up Fox’s so-called news commentators could convince their most hardened devotees that it isn’t really raining when people are walking around with wet umbrellas, so Mr. Murdoch must have something else in mind to hype both the ratings and his bank account. The consensus at the moment seems to be that climate change will be fixed on the bull’s eye of the Fox target.
Just for the record, 98 percent of climate scientists believe that the Earth is warming and that the cause is human activity. Ninety-eight percent of people who actually know what they are talking about, not some compensated flack doing the bidding of epic polluters like the Koch brothers or some doubletalk from a politician who is willing to jeopardize the future of the planet by pandering to right wing whining about big government interference.
Republican politicians confront the issue of climate change in much the same way that they rationalize the scourge of guns in the United States: find any excuse that will deflect attention from the core problem. Climate change, they say, is cyclical and gun violence is primarily a mental health problem. Both responses are inevitable for a political party that always confronts any issue with hostility if it jeopardizes the interests of big business where the fat checks that get them elected originate.
Their only genuine anxiety is that something substantive will finally be done. Anything else is as hypocritical as their big concern about widespread voter fraud. It is worth keeping in mind that most of these men and women have children and grandchildren whose world they are placing in serious jeopardy, but then the “Family Values” tack has always been public relations hogwash.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the 98 percent of scientists who concluded that humans are the primary cause of global warming took the cyclical theory into consideration, too. They concluded that normal variations in weather conditions alone don’t account for the drastic changes that we have witnessed for years and are experiencing with a particular fury now.
The temperature in California’s appropriately named Death Valley reached 130 degrees recently, coming close to the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth.
The problems inherent with Republican unwillingness to recognize — acknowledge would probably be a better word — the root cause of climate change are exacerbated by their intransigence as far as holding the people responsible for the tragedies that are the inevitable results. Until the CEOs and the executives and the boards that make the decisions that end in catastrophe are held criminally responsible, the business mantra to save a buck whatever the ultimate cost will go on devastating the lives of people and even wiping out entire communities.
Just ask the people who once lived in Paradise.
Paradise was located in Butte County, California at the northeastern end of the Sacramento Valley. Many of the residents had moved there because the cost of living was far less than in the more metropolitan areas of the state. Some people just liked the town’s laid-back lifestyle, where everyone knew everyone and folks looked after one another.
Whatever their motive was for living there, it came at a risk. That risk was heightened in 2018 by a wet summer that resulted in luxuriant grass growth and an unusually hot and dry fall that heightened the danger posed by a fire fueled by the desiccated terrain. The southern part of Paradise had been destroyed by the Humboldt Wildfire in 2008 and a grand jury called to examine the disaster concluded that the roads out of the town had “significant constraints” and “capacity limitations” in the event that a mass evacuation of the area became necessary. The findings were proven tragically prophetic a decade later but, at the time, the Butte County Board of Supervisors found them to be “not reasonable.”
Like many towns and cities in the northern part of California, electricity was provided by The Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The company had an appalling record for lax safety concerns, but it wielded enormous influence in the state as a primary provider for the energy needs of millions of residents. Because of the tinder-dry conditions in Butte County, PG&E was considering cutting off power two days before November 8, 2018, weighing the inevitable outcry from customers against safety concerns.
The fear of customer displeasure prevailed.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, a hook on a power line, worn by 97 years of exposure to the elements, snapped and provided the spark that ignited a fire. The Camp Fire would eventually consume over 153,000 acres. Propelled by the Jarbo Winds, it roared like a runaway locomotive towards Paradise and the surrounding towns. Over 90 percent of the businesses and homes in Paradise were destroyed and 85 people were killed, most of them burned alive. It was the worst death toll in California’s long history of lethal wildfires. The Camp Fire’s ultimate $16.65 billion cost would drive PG&E into another bankruptcy proceeding and more promises to do better.
The company’s CEO, a woman named Geisha Williams, resigned two months later with more severance and other benefits than the company had to pay for 84 of the victims of the Camp Fire.
The replacement cost for the threadbare hook that started the conflagration was $19.