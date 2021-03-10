I had my first COVID-19 inoculation the other day. I kept telling myself that it was just a shot, so what’s the big deal? The big deal, of course, is the chilling atmosphere that surrounds any aspect of the virus itself, even one that will drastically lessen the chances of falling victim to it. America had recently passed the half a million dead mark.
I have to state, however, that the system developed by SVHC, the local hospital, for administering the vaccine was a model of streamlined efficiency and the staff, no doubt acutely aware of the vital role they were playing, were pleasant and reassuring, from the lady who greeted me at the door to the one who scheduled my second shot.
The location for the inoculations was the building that previously served as a gym for the now defunct Southern Vermont College, a cavernous structure that allows plenty of social distancing. It seemed like a vastly preferable use of the property than converting it into a presidential library for our previous chief executive as had been suggested. Seriously, I guess.
I suppose a very superficial interpretation of a presidential library might conclude that it was meant to house books read or endorsed by its namesake and, in this case, I’m sure a phone booth might serve just as well. But, they are meant as receptacles for more than just books and this particular one, wherever it is finally located, will probably emerge as a Mecca for purveyors of crackpot conspiracy theories and provide vast, unexplored territory for law enforcement officials.
The subject of books brings me to the topic of the current Great Republican Outrage. Before expounding upon it, however, I want to mention another diversion from the vital issues facing the American people today that right wing appeasers tried to run up their teetering flagpole.
I watched a clip from a new conservative television network that is trying to pan some gold out of the same mother lode that Rupert Murdoch has mined so profitably. The commentator, who looked like a perfectly rational man, actually launched into a tirade about President Biden’s dog, Champ. The 12-year-old German Shepherd doesn’t look like he is very well cared for according to this astute observer of seismic events while the two “presidential historians” flanking him managed to keep a straight face. George W. Bush may have started a war that is still killing people but, by God, his terrier was a credit to the White House. And what need did the previous occupant have for man’s best friend when he had himself?
The grasping at straws clip should be offered to future generations as conclusive proof that Joe Biden’s first few weeks in the Oval Office have been largely successful. The shaggy dog issue didn’t have much traction, so the Republicans decided to focus their patented brand of phony righteous ire on something that could also channel their cancel culture idiocy. Don, Jr. bemoaned the fact that changes are going to be made to Mister Potato Head, but that very likely had its roots in the fact that they have so much in common on a personal level.
GOP fury erupted in full force after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced the discontinuation of six books by the late children’s author because they “portrayed people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” (It is worth noting that a publisher’s decision to discontinue a book and banning the book are two different things.) The business that oversees the decisions concerning the Dr. Seuss books has no political affiliations whatsoever, a point totally ignored by the chorus of howls that arose from Fox’s choir of tone-deaf vocalists blaming the president and that damned radical left.
If you looked at the entire history of books that were actually banned in the United States, I would wager that you wouldn’t find half a dozen that were instigated or encouraged by offended liberals. Who else but a right wing bigot could object to the inclusion of “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “Beloved” in the local library?
I have no doubt that Theodor Seuss Geisel didn’t mean to offend anyone when he wrote the discontinued books any more than Walt Disney intended to stir up racial animosity with “Song of the South” in 1946 or the revered director John Ford did with his Will Rogers films in the 1930s. For better or worse, they were products of the time in which they were created.
Political hypocrisy notwithstanding, I think we do run the risk of oversensitivity. Original intent should play a part as well as the work’s impact on evolving social mores. If the film adaptation of “Gone With the Wind” can be condemned for being racially offensive, how much longer can “My Fair Lady“ escape being labeled as flagrantly condescending to women? And what must the Audubon Society think of “The Birds”?
Let’s face it, folks, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has never been the brightest light in Whoville. So, while millions of Americans are left wondering about whether they might end up homeless and hungry, while insidious efforts are being made to restrict voting rights, while people wait anxiously for their inoculations and GOP governors baselessly declare that the worst is over, Mr. McCarthy was pandering to the faithful by reading “Green Eggs and Ham,” affecting a simpy sincerity that would induce a gag reflex in a reasonably intelligent 5-year-old. (“Green Eggs,” incidentally, was not one of the discontinued books.)
One of the things that President Biden is obviously doing right is not paying much attention to concocted outrages designed to keep people distracted from the crucial issues facing the country today, most of which were exacerbated by the mind-boggling incompetence of the previous administration. Mr. Biden has been in the political desperate game far too long to be lured into such an obvious trap.
The sudden concern about children’s books is brought into a stark perspective after every single Republican senator opposed a bill intended to offer a lifeline to millions of hurting people. Remember that the next time one of them strikes a pose as a champion for the concerns of middle-class working Americans.
The Grinch by any other name...