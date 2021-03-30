You don't see many of those disheveled people waving handmade signs on street corners and howling about the end of the world anymore. Maybe that’s because one of the major political parties in the United States has made them redundant. The problem is that you can’t just cross the road to get away from the rants.
People with some amount of formal education actually think that high-level Democrats are blood-drinking pedophiles who have pledged allegiance to a satanic faith. That’s a lot to get on a cardboard sign, but it fills up a lot of time on television.
The GOP followed a man to whom integrity was as foreign a concept as modesty into a moral sinkhole. Now, they find themselves mired in a place where anything they hurl at the opposition can be volleyed back with potent reminders of what the previous administration got away with. Try not to gag when Ted Cruz, the noted insurrectionist, uses the phrase “law abiding” when he is railing about banning Rambo-type assault rifles.
The late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once called our previous chief executive an “aberration.” With all respect to one of the great women in contemporary American history, I don’t think he was an aberration at all. He was a crude, unfiltered representation of goals that have always been preeminent in Republican politics: the protection of moneyed interests and the perpetuation of white dominance. Rich white guys like the status quo just fine.
That fact was demonstrated once again last week when the head of Michigan’s Republican Party, a wealthy donor (big surprise there) named Rob Weiser, had this to say about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other highly-placed Democratic women in the state: “Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them that they are ready for the burning at the stake.”
Pretty funny metaphor, huh? Maybe not so much when you consider that this appallingly insensitive statement comes only a few days after 16 people had been slaughtered in two separate gun-related mass killings in the United States. Also keep in mind that this flagrantly misogynistic elitist is, believe it or not, on the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents, presumably so that his fat cat credo can be passed on to future generations.
Gov. Whitmer evoked the wrath of the gentry in Michigan by imposing common sense regulations to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic has an annoying history of being impervious to huffing and puffing from big winds like Mr. Weiser.
The threats of violence and murder underlie a lot of GOP rhetoric lately, most notably with our departed chief executive’s inflammatory exhortations to a mob that ended in the deaths of five people on Jan. 6. Weiser was asked about the two Republican senators from Michigan who voted for the instigator’s second impeachment. With the smugness that wealthy Republicans exude like sweat on a chain gang, Weiser said that, other than voting them out, the only alternative that he could think of was assassination.
They always take refuge in the “I was only joking” dodge, but statements like the one Weiser made are seeds blowing in the wind, waiting to take root in the mind of lunatics like the one in Colorado who purchased a semiautomatic weapon and six days later killed ten people in a Boulder supermarket.
It was just another instance of what the disgraced Fox personality Bill O’Reilly — from the safety of his gated community, no doubt — called “the price of freedom.” The price is always acceptable to people like O’Reilly as long as someone else is paying it.
And that unsubtly brings me to Fox. (I recently heard a radio commentator say that it should not be referred to as Fox News because news has nothing to do with it.) For four years, Fox has lent a patina of credence to the lies, deflected responsibility for the corruption, stoked the racial unrest, and abetted the personal vilifications all in the service of making its multibillionaire owner even richer.
I try not to mention the names of Fox’s menagerie of commentators, but I will use a single remark by one of them, the erstwhile Judge Judy wannabe Jeanine Pirro, whose ex-husband was one of the convicted felons pardoned by our previous president, as an example of the pervading moral aridity. On a recent broadcast, Pirro said that immigrant children are a “lower level” of human beings.
Opinions haven’t gotten much lower than that since Germany in the 1930s, but it was Lou Dobbs who became the network’s sacrificial lamb after the American terrorist attack on the Capitol. Lou was a big proponent of the Big Lie.
Both Pirro and Dobbs are named in lawsuits that bravely challenge Fox’s blatant disregard for truth as a necessary component in dispensing their highly profitable right wing propaganda. The multibillion-dollar lawsuits were filed by the manufacturers of electronic balloting machines that became the target of proponents of “the big steal,” a movement that fantasized that the 2020 election was rife with fraud.
One of the previous president’s previous lawyers had a rather unique way of defending her campaign to undermine democracy. Lawyers for Sidney Powell, a chronic dispenser of wacky conspiracy theories, argued that the charges against their client should be dropped because “no reasonable person” could possibly believe the lies she peddled.
A lot of unreasonable people should feel insulted by this particular approach save Ms. Powell’s hypocritical butt, but wondering why any intelligent person would possibly believe her in the first place certainly seems like a valid defense.