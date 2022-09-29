“There’s also a lot of speculation because of what they did, the severity of the FBI coming and raiding Mar-a-Lago. Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted but they are around some place? They may have thought that it was in there!”
— The 45th President of the United States
It’s called grasping at straws.
The quote from our former president was one of the more colorful assertions he made during an off-the-rails interview with a Fox News pot-stirrer, who, to the Fox guy’s credit, managed to stifle any impulses to laugh.
Aside from the mangled grammar and the statement’s fundamental idiocy, it provides a couple of good illustrations as to how both our former president and many members of his fan club in Congress operate.
The first example is to never let anything go, no matter how much it has been disproven, discredited, and — more often — is just asinine. Whether it is Mrs. Clinton’s email outrage, stolen elections, or Joe Biden’s wayward son, they cling to it like shipwrecked sailors to debris floating by.
The most telling part of the strategy is that it demonstrates the contempt that the purveyors have for the intelligence of the American people. It is a contempt that perhaps has been justly earned. (A pizzeria in Washington that fronts for child sex traffickers! Stephen King couldn’t come up with this stuff!)
It is worth pointing out that the man making claims about Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecured server for some of her email transactions carted boxes of top secret government documents to his place in Florida and allowed easy access to anyone with the cost of a room at the glorified motel.
The second example is his use of the phrase “there’s also a lot of speculation.” It lends a certain amount of credibility to even his most outlandishly self-serving dodges. It goes hand-in-hand with “I heard” or “someone said.” The conveniently omitted part of the assertion is the “by whom?” aspect. Was it speculation on the part of a resident of a padded room somewhere? Maybe someone on a street corner with an “End of the World” sign? That’s what it sounds like.
It didn’t matter how ludicrous the claim that the FBI would actually search Mar-a-Lago for Mrs. Clinton’s emails really was. The intent, of course, was to resurrect the email scandal again.
All told, however, it was a bad week for our former president. A really bad week. The Special Master that his team approved to examine the purloined documents betrayed them by taking a “put up or shut up” stance on some of his ridiculous excuses. They hadn’t counted on annoying integrity. And New York Attorney General Letitia James charged him and his three eldest offsprings with business fraud and misrepresentation that extends over a decade.
One of the most puzzling aspects of our ex-president’s desire to assume the most microscopically examined job in the world was the fact that his past would be microscopically examined.
This wasn’t a guy who could withstand too much light being focused on his convoluted business dealings. He was, in fact, the business equivalent of Count Dracula.
I think part of the answer lies in the fact that he, like millions of others, thought he didn’t have the proverbial snowball’s chance of winning the nomination much less the presidency. It was simply a high exposure opportunity and a relatively cheap way to promote his faltering career as a television personality.
One of the refrains we hear over and over in regards to legally pursuing our ex-president’s business machinations is that “no one is above the law.” That might be true in a Fantasyland sort of way, but no one could argue the fact that, if you have the financial resources, the justice system in this country is like a great big lump of Play-Doh. And no one is more adept at molding his way out of the legal morasses he flounders into (at last count, over 4,000) than our previous president.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who has more positions than a weathervane in a hurricane, said it was unfortunate that Ms. James had to drag “the children” into the lawsuit. The children! Is he kidding! Don Jr. is 44, Ivanka is 40, and Eric is 38. They weren’t children when “Grey’s Anatomy” first went on the air.
The kindest conclusion that anyone could reach is that three kids raised by a megalomaniac should be considered victims rather than dismissed as children.
Mr. Barr wasn’t quite so kind. He qualified the ridiculous assertion by saying, in effect, that none of them are smart enough to function in a world of complex contracts and high-end real estate, so they shouldn’t have been named in the suit. It is undoubtedly true, but it still isn’t going to let the entangled trio off the legal hook.
As a result of the former president’s tidal wave of troubles, many GOP candidates in the November elections are consciously avoiding any association beyond that which they have to endure to placate the hardcore base. It is stark evidence that the light cast by the man that once illuminated the path to a Republican future is beginning to dim.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has advanced her bid for reelection by directly associating her opponent with the past president.
For his part, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has run television ads that look like scenes extracted from the “Death Wish” movies. All the bloody carnage, it implies, will magically come to an end if Zeldin wins in November. Right.
Astute viewers may note that guns are prominent in many of the film clips. It would be interesting to know how Mr. Zeldin plans to deal with that particular aspect of crime, assuming he has the requisite Republican abhorrence for infringing on freedom.