The annual Conservative Political Action Conference began on Feb. 25 in Orlando, Fla. It’s the only time of the year when Fantasyland isn’t just located at Walt Disney World. The date coincided with the time last year when the previous administration was assuring the nation that a virus that subsequently killed over half a million Americans was nothing to be concerned about. Just some guy in China, I think the line went, but no one brought it up at CPAC.
The convention hall at a luxury hotel was bathed in red, white and blue hues and a huge sign reading “America Uncanceled” towered above the jubilant crowd. “Canceled” is a big word for conservatives right now, almost replacing Stop the Steal and Deep State in their lexicon of hot button nonsense. I thought cancel was what Fox did to Lou Dobbs, but it evidently has a much more sinister resonance to the folks gathered in Orlando, especially as it applies to the entity whose canceled presence in Washington echoed through the proceedings like a funeral dirge at a barn dance.
Cancel culture continues to rain on conservative parades. Canceled are the palmy days when children could be taken from their parents and thrown into cages. Canceled is the time when a sloppy coat of whitewash was slavered over assaults on the Constitution; when holding up a Bible was passed off as religious devotion; when a gang of terrified politicians would tremble at the thought of evoking the wrath of a would-be tyrant in the Oval Office; when attempts to stop a Russian thug’s efforts to undermine our democracy were blocked with maneuvers that would be the envy of an NFL linebacker.
A number of prominent conservatives, including Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, and Liz Cheney chose not to attend. I think that it was at an earlier CPAC convention that McConnell entered waving a rifle signaling his support for the vote-getting power of touting gun rights, but he looked more like a geriatric Davy Crockett 30 years after the Alamo.
To follow along with the Disney analogy, all the cartoon dwarfs were there: Ted, Tom, Steve, Josh, Rick, and Matt. Don Jr.’s girlfriend was a speaker, too, but given the fact that she was told to resign or be fired by Fox News for sexually harassing a co-worker for the better part of a year, I would hesitate to cast her as Snow White.
If I might digress for a moment, Junior was huffing on Twitter about the dismissal of DWI charges against Bruce Springsteen, who was stopped by police in New Jersey last November. Perhaps intuiting that the term “white privilege” might get him into some trouble with supporters who thrive on it, Don, Jr. opted to blame “liberal privilege” instead. It is worth noting that some of Junior’s pique might stem from the fact that Mr. Springsteen performed at President Biden’s inauguration while the old man had to settle for the woman who came in second on “America’s Got Talent.”
And, in an example of staggering hypocrisy, it is also worth pointing out that Junior’s charges for public intoxication in 2001 were dropped for “some unknown reason.”
Ted Cruz came out like a third-rate comic on amateur night. His first tone-deaf remark had to do with Orlando not being as great as Cancun. He managed not only to insult his host city, but made a joke out of his jaunt to the Mexican resort when people in Texas were freezing and while some of them were dying. That’s pretty funny, huh? He then did an imitation of a colleague’s terror at being subjected to possible assault by a howling mob of domestic terrorists that Cruz had both encouraged and supported. The crowd at CPAC loved it.
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner said this of Ted Cruz: “I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life.”
I have always found conservative values difficult to digest. The recipe seems concocted from too much of the “me” ingredient with only a pinch of “we” to help the soufflé be more palatable on election day. Conservatives and liberals might occasionally share the same point of view, but the primary difference remains that, while liberals try to limit personal values and opinions to the perimeters of their own lives, conservatives try to foist them on everyone else.
I don’t agree that regulation is necessarily bad because I don’t believe that big business will, given the option of public safety vs. profits, do the right thing. Tragedies from the Love Canal to General Motors’ lethal ignition switch to Boeing’s fatally flawed 737 MAX airliners have proven me right — when I really didn’t want to be — again and again.
I, also, believe that there are millions of people with sincere aversions to government control who disagree with me.
At any rate, there is a big difference between conservatism as it was practiced during the Reagan era and the reality-free cult worship that forms the core of conservatism today. The howling mob we witnessed attacking the Capitol are not adherents to any ideology except their own warped delusions about what comprises a democracy. The fact that many of them, when faced with the consequences of their traitorous subversion, are claiming that they “never entered the building” or just doing the bidding of a false prophet gives some idea of the depth of the commitment.
According to his acolytes at CPAC, the man who lost the White House and both houses of Congress for the GOP in 2020 is still the bearer of the beacon that will guide them safely into future triumphs despite the tax return iceberg looming directly ahead.
The Republican Party had better focus on finding itself before it attempts to lead this nation again.