I know two things for certain about the plague of gun violence in America: 1.) Something more than “thoughts and prayers” has got to be done about it and 2.) I don’t know what that something is.
Plucking seashells out of the ocean would probably be an easier task than eliminating guns from this nation and no one alive at this moment will live to see that day. And it seems increasingly likely that many people living today may not be living tomorrow because of it.
We have become numb to the carnage. Ask yourself what your first reaction — spoken or thought — is when you hear there has been another mass shooting in this country. I would wager it’s a resigned shrug and a how many this time question.
It isn’t just the unlucky souls who are murdered during what one remarkably insensitive police officer described as someone’s “bad day.” The eight people who were killed by a 19-year-old at the FedEx depot in Indianapolis on April 15 all had friends, they had parents and perhaps children, and brothers and sisters. They had hopes and dreams for a future that didn’t include an early plot in a graveyard.
When the opponents of sensible gun reform start ranting about the infringement on their sacrosanct Second Amendment rights, what about the rights of those people to a life? What about the expectation of the parents, children, and loved ones of the dead not to have to spend the rest of their lives grieving over their loss?
Just for the record, it is interesting that changes made in laws governing firearms in Great Britain yielded the following statistic: A person walking on a street in London is just as likely to be robbed as someone walking on a street in New York. The person in New York, however, is 54 times more likely to be shot and killed as a robbery victim in London.
Gun laws in Great Britain underwent draconian reform after a school shooting in March of 1996. A lunatic with four handguns, all legally owned, murdered 16 children and a teacher in Dunblane, Scotland.
If that incident has a ring of familiarity to people in the United States, don’t let the response in England instill any hope in this country where one of the two major political parties is congenitally linked to the gun lobby. Here, we have a member of the House of Representatives in Congress trailing along behind the parent of a child who was killed in a school massacre taunting him about his support for sensible gun control. Or the image of a paunchy senator from South Carolina firing off his AR-15 assault rifle a few days after a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people.
I am hoping that the current financial difficulties that the National Rifle Association is experiencing will have a significant impact as far as how much money the organization can keep lavishing into bottomless pockets in Congress. It seems as if CEO Wayne LaPierre and his cronies finally drained the nonprofit’s piggy bank to the extent that it was forced to declare bankruptcy in January. (Mr. LaPierre recently admitted hastily embarking on trips on a 108-foot yacht in the aftermath of mass shootings in Connecticut and Florida. Riding out the storm in comfort, I guess.)
One year after the Dunblane Massacre, John Major’s Conservative government passed an amendment to the Firearms Act that banned all handguns from Great Britain with the exception of single loading .22 pistols and even those weapons were banned later that same year under Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Hunting rifles and shotguns are allowed under strict regulatory rules. Applicants must submit a reason for wanting to own the weapon and it is subsequently stated on each license issued. Self-defense is not considered either as a valid or a legally acceptable reason. Any person who has been convicted of a crime that entailed serving three or more years in prison is forbidden to own a gun for life.
Penalties for owning or possessing illegal firearms in Great Britain are severe. The mandatory minimum prison sentence is five years. The number of people owning guns has dropped to 6.5 per 100. In the United States, that figure is an incredible 101 guns per 100 people. There were 26 deaths that involved firearms in 2015/2016 in Great Britain. Hell, we do that in an afternoon.
Enough of this wandering around in fantasyland. I know that the enthusiasm for gun ownership in the United States precludes any chance of America following in its mother country’s footsteps. Sandy Hook proved that many years ago.
Every time we experience another mass shooting in America, we hear the same by rote excuses from GOP lawmakers about how the proliferation of guns is not the root cause. One of the most popular dodges is the “mental health” refrain. We stand a much better chance of landing a man on Pluto than we do expecting Republicans to support any kind expansion of this country’s mental health facilities if it involves spending money.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confiscated a shotgun one year ago that was owned by the teenager who killed the eight people at the FedEx facility. His mother had warned authorities about her son’s disturbing behavior. The FBI interviewed the young man. They found no reason to pursue any treatment. The police put him on what they call a “mental health temporary hold” and the shotgun wasn’t returned to him because of his “dangerous person” status.
Despite all of the stark, glaring evidence that this person was clearly not someone who should have any access to firearms, he was able to obtain assault rifles in July and in September.
If we don’t even recognize the need to treat people with serious mental health issues when they are sitting across a table from us, how can we expect to even notice them when they are walking down a street having a bad day?