“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.” – the farewell speech
“If Trump’s villainous presidency has taught us anything, it is that heroism lies in the acts and deeds of ordinary people: the first responders who have sacrificed their time, health, and lives to deal with the pandemic; the Black Lives Matter activists who flooded the streets last summer to demand justice; the citizens and residents who will need to rebuild our democracy from the ground up.” — Sewell Chan, Los Angeles Times
There is a line — as topical as it is powerful — from Otto Preminger’s film adaptation of Allen Drury’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel, “Advise and Consent.” It could apply to every single person who participated, encouraged, and condoned the now infamous and deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The novel was about efforts to achieve Senate confirmation for a controversial choice for Secretary of State. In a familiar refrain from right wing zealots, he is rumored to have had affiliations with a Communist organization. An idealistic young senator kills himself after he becomes the victim of a vicious blackmail campaign that threatens to destroy his life and career if he supports the president’s nominee.
When leaders in the Senate become aware that it was a ruthlessly ambitious senator who was orchestrating the blackmail campaign, they confront him. He recites another familiar refrain: “What I did was for the good of the country.”
The Senate majority leader responds, “Fortunately, our country manages to survive patriots like you.” And we will survive the kind of “patriotism” we saw on display on Jan. 6.
Our ex-president’s farewell speech was delivered to a small gathering that included family members who looked like teary-eyed kids watching the circus leaves town. (It is indicative as to just how detached this crew is from reality that Tiffany, daughter by his wannabe showgirl second wife, chose the day of the storming of the United States Capitol to announce her engagement. London has nothing compared to the fog these people walk around in.)
The impromptu address was a rambling compilation of his inflated adjectives that are familiar to us all by now: The greatest, the biggest, the most, the best. All the phrases with which he has managed to self-insulate from the truth concerning the myriad of failures throughout both his business and political life.
Is a lie really a lie when the person telling it believes it? It may somewhat ameliorate the culpability of the purveyor, but it doesn’t exonerate him or lessen the damage that is done by the lies. (Remember when the administration began and journalists were referring to “untruths” and “falsehoods” before steeling themselves to the fact that they were dealing with a compulsive liar and using the word that more aptly applies?)
Both the president and his wife departed Washington with historically low approval ratings, but that didn’t stop him from noting her “grace and dignity,” traits that many people confused with an icy aloofness. It was reported that the former first lady was denied federal funding to set up her own office presumably because she didn’t need a facility to continue doing nothing. As far as any beloved status with the American people, she might better have spent her time trying to convince us that she could stand to walk amongst us, the unwashed masses.
Throughout the speech, there were intimations that, like the creepy specters the little girl saw on the television screen in “Poltergeist,” he’ll be back. I’m not sure, given his ability for self-delusion, that he really understands the obstacles that lay in the path of The Great Return.
There is a good chance that he will be convicted after the second impeachment proceedings conclude and that almost certainly would result in his being forbidden by law to ever hold public office again. The banks that he has depended upon to fund his gluttonous lifestyle and shaky business dealings have publicly stated their intentions to cut ties with the organization that bears his name. There is no evidence at this point in time that he has the resources to repay a $300 million loan extended by Deutsche Bank that comes due in the next few years. New York City and the PGA have both severed connections with him. He also faces a host of state and federal criminal charges.
It makes General MacArthur’s vow to return seem almost effortless. And I would ask even his most faithful supporters, “Do you really want to go through this again?”
Our ex-president had a genius for dredging up the worst aspects and impulses of the American character and using them to his advantage, a trait the Republican Party gleefully exploited. With all due respect to a once noble political party whose values I do not share, the weight of responsibility rests squarely on its shoulders with perhaps some special damnation for those who, realizing what he stood for and where he was leading the country, chose to remain silent.
I don’t know how this nation can ever safeguard itself against the devious ministrations of another would-be tyrant. I do know that the stipulations for being eligible to assume the most important job in the country — and arguably in the world — are too lax if they include the words “no experience necessary.”
I keep hearing from GOP enablers that 74 million people weren’t happy with the election results. Many of them, no doubt, bought into The Big Lie about the validity of the election itself. That conveniently disregards the fact that absolutely no evidence of fraud was ever uncovered and 81 million people both wanted and deserved a change.
Isn’t that how a democracy is supposed to function?