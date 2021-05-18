These days, you have to keep reminding yourself that Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower once belonged to the Republican Party, although it is a safe bet that neither man would recognize it, much less want anything to do with it.
Lincoln debated with the celebrated orator Stephen Douglas. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has to contend with the unhinged antics of a screaming harridan who lays in wait in the corridor outside her office. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez characterized the woman as seriously “unwell,” which is a little like saying that the Pacific Ocean is seriously wet.
But, whoever thought they would see the day when a confirmed old liberal like me would have anything good to say about Liz Cheney? Ms. Cheney is the daughter of the former vice president. You remember Dick, the man who made the sneer such an integral part of the Bush II years. (And whatever tremors our immediately previous president might have provoked, they were minor compared to the seismic quakes that Mr. Bush and his coterie of hawks inflicted upon the world. Slipping candy to Michelle Obama won’t change that.)
Ms. Cheney’s brand of conservatism might give William Buckley pause, but she refused to genuflect to the GOP’s fallen leader, so she was summarily ejected from her influential position as chair of the House Republican Conference. She was replaced by Elise Stefanik, a shameless opportunist from upstate New York who pays lip service to what has come to be known as The Big Lie, purportedly in service to a man who couldn’t even pronounce her name right at a campaign event.
Last November, this country held an election. Joe Biden won by millions of votes. Hillary Clinton won by millions of votes four years earlier but, by the quirks of an archaic system that should have been abandoned decades ago, her opponent assumed the presidency and the country was left to the whims of a person completely devoid of morals, scruples, or concepts of civility and decency.
Despite his gutter-honed instinct for retaliation, the country somehow survived. We were lucky or maybe the safeguards put in place by the founding fathers saved us. But, such a man, we should have known, would not go gently into yesterday’s news. And the political party that has always had to apply a sugary frosting on its own dark ambitions was evidently sorry to see him go.
I’ll say this much for the people advising our former chief executive: They are good at foreseeing the inevitable. Wounded howls about “fake news” anticipated a closer look by the media at the checkered history of the newly elected president.
The Longest Tax Audit In Recorded History was the reason he couldn’t release tax returns as every president before him had done, not the fact that the supposed billionaire paid less in income taxes than a part-time waitress in Duluth.
The voter fraud drums began beating long before the election last November, again very likely anticipating his defeat.
He was, no doubt, advised to promptly vacate New York as prosecutors in that state launched a criminal investigation into his convoluted finances. The previous president promptly hightailed it to the warmer environs of Florida where machinations are already underway by that state’s fawning governor to block extradition back to New York to face the kind of music they don’t play in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago.
The most glaring example of a physical assault on our government, of course, was committed by the howling mob of insurrectionists who descended and desecrated the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. They were inflamed by exhortations about voter fraud from the deposed leader, who gleefully watched the wholesale destruction that resulted in the deaths of five people from the comfort and safety of the White House.
It is indicative of just how far the Republican Party has removed itself from cold, hard facts that they — practically en masse — refuse to even acknowledge the seriousness of the deadly attack, much less accept any responsibility for their silence while the president groomed his supporters for the assault.
Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde had this to say, “If you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” That asinine statement is not only a ridiculous example of the party’s pattern of willful denial, it could potentially have a decidedly negative effect on tourism in Washington. Who knew it was so dangerous?
Every state in the union ratified Mr. Biden’s win. Over 60 court cases found absolutely no evidence to support the GOP’s claims of mass election fraud. And yet The Big Lie seems, on the surface, to be the star that the Republican Party has hitched its wagon to. But I don’t think it is really about any allegiance to the spoiled brat whining of a consummate con man. He might deceive someone like Matt Gaetz, cut from the same bolt of sybaritic cloth, but I doubt that he fools the Harvard-educated Stefanik. (I don’t know who is worse.)
The GOP leadership is using the completely unsubstantiated specter of widespread voter fraud to undermine the voting process itself, making it just as complicated and restrictive as possible. That is the real star that is propelling the GOP wagon. The people in government, including Stefanik, who weigh the impact on their own ambitions against conceding the truth about the 2020 election are condoning a flagrant betrayal of the fundamental principle that exists in a democracy: the right of a majority of the people to determine who guides the country.
We are a better nation for the results of the 2020 election and we would have been a far less troubled one if the majority of actual votes prevailed in 2016.