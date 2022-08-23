Skeptics in 1971 had lots of reasons why we could NOT plant trees downtown. But when a group from the Bennington Garden Club and downtown merchants got together with the Select Board, they found fertile ground to sow the idea.
Benningtonians today take for granted the lovely trees that grace our downtown, but it was due to an amazing community effort that it came to be. At the time there were not any trees in any downtown in Vermont. In fact, the County Extension Agent John C. Page and County Forester Jim White were amongst the most skeptical at the time. Concerns about damage to underground wiring, sewer and water lines, vandalism, birds defecating on pedestrians, and the question whether trees could even survive there were all discussed. White was quoted at the meeting saying, “I don’t see a single place where I’d gamble on it,” eliciting a groan from an audience member.
Just when the idea seemed about to be “nipped at the bud,” Bennington Garden Club member Mrs. Lucie A. McKee passed out picture postcards of flowering crab apple trees planted in the sidewalk in Great Barrington, Mass., which had been there for about 10 years, impressing White and helping ensure the appointment of an ad hoc committee to pursue the idea.
Apparently not one to shrink from a challenge, Page and two others from the new ad hoc committee, Jim White and his wife Cathy, and Charles Dewey III, all took a trip to Great Barrington to investigate. Arriving after dark, the team with tape measures and flashlights in hand, went up and down the street to “see trees growing out of concrete. If such were possible, anyhow.” said Page in his June 2, 1971, Banner article on the trip.
What they saw impressed them. After 10 to 12 years, most of those trees in Great Barrington were indeed doing well. The skeptics were convinced, but they knew many challenges remained. The first challenge was simply timing. To do it right, a lot of money needed to be raised and there were many technical challenges around figuring out what to plant, where to plant, and how. It would not be accomplished in 1971.
Most of the trees in our downtown are Linden trees and flowering crab apple trees, and the reason for the planting of the crab apples was easy; they had seen it successfully done in Great Barrington. The second choice was from former skeptic Page himself… while serving in the Army in World War II, he recalled seeing a street in Berlin that had Linden trees growing along it. If they could do it in Berlin, why not Bennington?
Where to plant was also complicated. Remember those concerns about wiring and water and sewer lines? That was still a real issue and much work by Bennington town staff and employees was needed to figure out where the site the new trees. Once those locations were established, town work crews needed to cut out spaces for the trees in the sidewalk using jack hammers.
An initial goal of 50 trees was the plan for 1971, but by December funds had only been raised for around 30 to 40. That prompted Page to ramp up efforts, using his radio show on WBTN and working with the Bennington Banner to help get the word out. The skeptic, now champion, not only helped raise that number to the original 50, but by April of 1972 that number had more than doubled to 101 trees!
The planting of the new trees began Monday, April 17, 1972, with the ceremonial first planting of a tree in honor of Pauline Cornell Cummings by the Cummings family. A banner photo of her son Robert Cummings Jr., husband Robert Cummings Sr., and daughter Pauline Cummings shows the three at Four Corners next to the newly planted Linden tree. The trees were provided by Ken Brownell of Hoosick Falls and Forester Jim White recalls that they were of very high quality. A current photo taken on August 16, 2022, shows the son, Robert Cummings Jr. and retired Forester Jim White next to that same tree.
Success created its own challenges. With the number of trees now double the original amount, the plan of having the bricks placed around the trees by the Bennington Program boys was simply too big for them to handle alone. That’s when 20 to 30 of our National Guardsmen came out to help, and over the course of several days, the job was completed. One final wrinkle appeared when the tape used to cover the nameplates on the commemorative bricks during installation had become baked onto the plaques, requiring the help of the local Girl Scout Troop 246, led by Ginny Worden along with 31 Girl Scouts, to clean them off.
Due to all the community efforts, the project was able to save a lot of money. White suggested they could use the money saved by all the scrounging to be put into a special fund so he and Page could fly to Mexico if all the trees died to avoid the wrath of the community. They decided to be optimists and hitchhike if need be. As time would tell, the trees not only did not die, but have done quite well.
Due to pruning needs and a variety of environmental issues, the size of the trees varies greatly. When originally planted, the Linden trees were 2.5” in diameter (6.5” circumference). The ceremonial first tree at four corners now measures 1’ 10.5” diameter (5’ 9” circumference), while the largest tree is in front of the Town offices and now measures a whopping 3’ 9” diameter (11’ 9” circumference)!
Fifty years ago, Bennington was the first Vermont town to plant trees downtown. Manchester quickly followed, the rest of the state following along thereafter, following Bennington’s lead and their advice on how they did it. The community-wide effort that began with an idea from the Bennington Garden Club and downtown merchants like Ted Bird, and community members such as Charles Tilgner, Charles Dewey III, Dr. Helene Toolan, Hiram Savage, and town manager Edward Lamb, grew into a lush legacy of trees that help define our downtown today.