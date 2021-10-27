It’s an old story. As old as the time period in which the movie is set. After members of the crew of a western called “Rust,” filming in New Mexico, walked out on the production because of safety concerns, Alec Baldwin, star and producer (that’s a key word here), fired a prop gun that killed the movie’s cinematographer and wounded the director. Any film producer is concerned about its budget. That can lead to problems.
Although I certainly don’t mean to imply any deliberate intent in what was a tragic accident, Baldwin does have a reputation of having a volatile temperament. Not many fathers have called their daughters “rude, thoughtless, little pigs” in a voicemail. He is mostly famous for doing a spot-on imitation of our previous president who was himself doing a pretty poor imitation of being a president.
If Mr. Baldwin listened closely to the reverberations of the gunshot across the desert landscape, he could probably detect in it the echoes of the end of his career.
The Los Angeles Times reported that “Corners were being cut — and they brought in nonunion people so they could continue shooting. The prop gun had misfired multiple times in recent days and there was a serious lack of safety meetings on this set.”
Cost-cutting is utilized to maximize profits for people who have already secured a place fairly high up on the food chain.
They are never the ones the prop guns—figuratively or literally—are aimed at. They don’t live where industrial pollution is tainting the water. Their kids don’t play in the shadow of a smokestack spewing toxins from fossil fuels into the air. They are privy to the data that suggests that there may be some risks associated with the drugs their company is relentlessly pushing on television or that some integral part of a jetliner may potentially be “problematic” (a corporate euphemism if ever there was one).
To be fair, I seem to remember that Boeing executives expressed some concern that there might be a problem with their new 737 MAX jetliner even before the second one crashed.
It wasn’t so long ago that the nice people at General Motors decided that it was more beneficial to the company’s bottom line to pay off the families of dead victims of their faulty ignition switches in Chevrolets than to actually fix the problem in the cars. Aside from some public relations head-rolling, I don’t recall anyone of prominence at GM going to jail. And they certainly should have because it is the only thing that is going to stop this sociopathic mindset that places profits over lives.
When you are referring to big business devastation, very few match that wrought by Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E provides natural gas and electricity to over 5 million California residents. Executives were awash in contrition after the Camp Fire in 2018, sparked by some of their decrepit equipment, virtually incinerated the town of Paradise and killed 89 people, most of whom had no way of escaping the oncoming inferno.
By gosh, PG&E was going to try and do better.
The do-better company was charged with manslaughter in 2021 for another fire in 2020 that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Northern California. In a questionable defense that probably emanated from one of their battalions of high-priced, morally deficient lawyers, PG&E CEO Patti Poppe claimed that failing to prevent a fire “isn’t a crime.” That’s a good example of the kind of detached from humanity thinking that gets people like her through the night.
If you look at the history of most corporations in America, their progress can be measured by acquisitions, expansions, inventions, and discoveries. PG&E’s history can be measured by the number of fires that can be directly attributed to their faulty equipment and the subsequent hesitation of intimidated California officials to hold executives at the company criminally responsible for the death and destruction.
Ms. Poppe also asserted that lapses in judgment should not be criminalized. Lapses in judgment! Is she kidding? How many more thousands of acres have to be reduced to blackened wastelands, how many more people have to die agonizing deaths before her company’s chronic lapses of judgment qualify as criminal negligence?
Johnson & Johnson, the so-called “family company,” knew for decades that baby powder they were telling consumers was as pure as the driven snow contained traces of asbestos. The powder was causing cancer and killing people. In order to shuffle off the responsibility of paying the lawsuits filed by victims of its deadly product, J&J created LTL Management LLC, dumped their talc lawsuits on the phony company, and then declared bankruptcy. Problems solved.
What would corporate lowlifes do without the American justice system to run interference for them? Bankruptcy, as you may recall from the last tenant in the White House, might be called The Great Responsibility Dodge. Keep it in mind the next time you pick up any product with the Johnson & Johnson logo on it.
I think we would be surprised at how putting CEO’s well-compensated butts at stake for more than just vows to “do better” would vastly improve safety records in this country. They want the high paychecks; let them take the high risks that should go with them. But this is ruthlessly capitalist America where the ones who sit in the boardrooms high above the masses rarely face any consequences. If they did, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren so presciently pointed out, these deadly, appallingly callous incidents wouldn’t happen with such sickening regularity.
Let Ms. Poppe and her corporate cronies think about what constitutes a crime from a jail cell. Hopefully, they will have plenty of time to ponder the question.