President Biden delivered a serious blow this week to Russian President Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, hitting the Russian economy where it hurts — banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas to the United States. Revenue from those sales are helping fuel the Russian military machine; and while the U.S. only imports 3 percent of its oil from Russia, the ban will be felt. Our country must do everything within its power to halt Putin’s invasion without triggering an even deadlier military action by an unstable Russian dictator.
The oil ban will cause additional pain at the gas pump that Vermonters are already feeling. Biden acknowledges that. But he correctly points out that the inhumanity we’re witnessing in Ukraine rises above our distress over price increases here at home. The president was right to take this critical step.
It’s become increasingly clear that Russia is targeting civilians — including mothers and their children — in its offensive against Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure like running water are being destroyed. Unimaginably, women and children seeking safety by crossing the border into neighboring countries have been fired upon by troops, according to credible news reports, and images show their bodies in the streets. Cities are being bombarded by rocket fire.
“This is shameful,” Blinken said in an understatement.
For this reason alone — not to mention the imperative of standing for democracy — Biden should take serious steps to force Putin to pull back on his terrible mission to conquer Ukraine, a nation that continues to surprise the Russian dictator with its ferocious desire to remain an independent nation.
Banning Russian oil is a serious step. Vermont News & Media supports that decision.
In announcing the oil ban, Biden acknowledged what we all know: The price of oil and gas in the U.S., which had already climbed to record levels, will shoot even higher. That, in turn, will drive prices up on everything that relies on oil — deliveries of goods by trucks and trains (leading to increased prices on everything we eat, wear and use), heating our homes, traveling to work and school, etc.
That’s going to be painful, especially for low-income Vermonters and Americans already living on the edge, struggling to pay for housing, food, heat and transportation.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He and Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch have already worked with Congress to increase funding for LIHEAP — a home heating assistance program critical for many Vermont households. Leahy also co-authored a letter to the Biden administration that led to millions of gallons of oil being released from the strategic reserve late last year to boost supply.
While those are important actions, we need more from Congress. The price of oil is driven by powers outside the U.S.’s exclusive control, but Congress can take steps to help particularly low- and middle-income rural Vermonters weather the upcoming increases.
The federal government should move quickly to ease the price pressure at the pump, looking at reducing or removing the federal tax on gas; considering delaying the shift to summertime fuel blends; re-examine use of strategic reserves; and move quickly to replace Russian oil with other sources. In addition, Congress should increase assistance for food, rental and other programs to ease the financial pressure on families in other areas of their day-to-day expenses; and take any other steps to soften this pressure on Vermonters.
In addition, the Vermont attorney general should be on alert for price gouging that too often comes on the heels of a situation like this, preying on the desperate.
And Vermonters should take steps to reduce their demand for gas. That means making sure vehicles are maintained and tire pressure is appropriate; combining several short trips into one outing; driving “gently” — no abrupt starts and stops; and slowing down to reduce gas consumption.
In announcing the ban on Russian oil, Biden said, “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.” We’re going to hold the president to that commitment.