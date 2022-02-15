In a time where so much seems to be changing around us, you can take notice of one Bennington tradition that still continues today. That tradition is Town Meeting, although with a modern COVID twist for last year and this year.
The town vote is always on the first Tuesday of March. That means that the informational meeting is held the night before, in this case on Feb. 28. That is as early as possible in the year for the meeting. Last year the Town Meeting was held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19, and it will be virtual this year as well.
The virtual informational portion of Town Meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 28. Since the Town Meeting follows the school budget meeting, it may begin a bit late if the school meeting runs late. In any case, you will want to log in at 7:30 p.m. to make sure you don’t miss anything! To join the Town Meeting, you can tune into CAT TV, watch it on Facebook Live, or join the Zoom meeting directly. The best way to access all this information on how to participate is on the town website: www.benningtonvt.org/town-meeting-2022/.
Town meeting was created for the purpose of giving a direct voice to the people. Each year eligible citizens vote on specific issues, such as budgets and other town business. Vermont Public Radio (VPR) in 2014 noted that “Town Meeting Day in small towns is one of the most direct forms of democracy in the world.” And where did that tradition begin?
In 1762 the first town meeting in Vermont was held in Bennington. It’s hard to express how unusual this was for the time; this was 15 years before the start of the American Revolution, and having citizens directly responsible for charting their own governmental path was certainly not the norm and in direct contrast to the Province of New York, which was doing its best at that time to recreate the sort of landed gentry with tenant farmers that existed in England and Europe.
Frank Bryan, author of “Real Democracy: The New England Tradition and How it Works” and a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Vermont, notes that, “Most Vermonters — all Vermonters, if they want to ... can be a participant in the democratic process that 95 percent of Americans can only dream about. You can’t do this in Pittsburgh and in Buffalo, or San Francisco, even. You can’t do it.”
One time-honored tradition is the ability to speak up at town meeting. Norman Rockwell’s painting “Freedom of Speech” shows a town meeting in Arlington and was used to illustrate one of the four essential human freedoms outlined by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943. In normal years that tradition of speaking up happens in person, but this year it will again be virtual. To speak at the virtual Town Meeting, we encourage you to sign up on the Town website using that same page mentioned earlier. There will also be an opportunity to speak online without signing up, but we highly recommend you sign up in advance.
All of this is the run-up to voting day on March 1. You can vote now by requesting a ballot from the Town Clerk and returning it by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 to the secure ballot box at the Town Office. Otherwise you can vote in person or drop off your ballot at the polling places on March 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For Bennington residents, your polling place is the Bennington Fire House at 130 River Street; for North Bennington residents, the Village Trustees’ Office (Train Station) on Main Street in North Bennington.