Old Bennington High can live again. What a grand idea. This proud building has not been used for 16 years, but now there’s a plan to convert the building into office and residential space. This one deserves our full support.
Working with private developers, the town would own and control about one third of the old school, including the gymnasium. The remainder of the building would be developed for office and residential space, including at least 40 units of housing.
For a modest town investment, investors can leverage public moneys and make this revitalization project work, all to our benefit. It will mean more affordable housing, a much larger senior center, and will avoid the need to build a new gymnasium. That alone would save millions of dollars.
Lately I’ve been critical of the kind of development that depends largely on public money, out of a concern that we’re gradually turning everything into a public obligation. The Old Benn High project is a different story. There is a partnership of course, but one that directly benefits the town. This time the public investment is far outweighed by the benefits.
Think of that building, its history and its sad decline. The town paid for it when it was built in 1913, and used it until 2004, when Mount Anthony Union opened. It was sold to private interests, and then essentially abandoned, becoming an eyesore and a relic. Until now. Now thanks to the vigor of people like Assistant Manager Dan Monks, the town is coming to life. The building will come back into public ownership and control.
That building contains generations of strong memories for the people of Bennington, and it deserves to be cherished. The idea that the former classrooms may be converted into senior living apartments, like the Cora B. Whitney School on Gage Street, and common areas satisfies that goal perfectly.
Lately there’s a verve you can feel in downtown Bennington. After so many years of decline and empty storefronts, the place is starting to perk itself up, daytime and nighttime. I worry about parking. The reason Walmart and the grocery stores are popular is access. By encouraging more downtown residential units, while depending largely on the street for parking, we may be setting ourselves up for a problem.
State and local policy favors downtowns. They escape Act 250 review. They enjoy privileged status in obtaining public funding. Affordable housing has largely driven that part of the economy. The Benn High project is a good example of how revitalization should be done. They are preserving an historic building, retrofitting it to meet the needs of the town. They are saving an important feature of the character of Bennington.
All over Vermont you can see this policy at work. Converting unused churches, mills, and schools into other public uses honors the people who came before us, and the monuments they left behind.
That same night at the Select Board, proponents of a new in-door skate park described using the vacant lot across from the fire department for that project. Here is yet another example of projects directly beneficial to the town and another victory for town officials who are shepherding the project. This too will bring new interest to our downtown, particularly for the youth, who need healthy diversions. My compliments again to our staff. They clearly have Bennington’s interests at heart, and while they take a good deal of abuse, they should be celebrated for their successes. Good for them, and good for us.