This is America in 2022. We have to learn to take the bitter with the sweet. Even when the sweet seems like adding a few grains of sugar to a cup of coffee that is nine days old. And even when the bitter is so soul-crushing you wonder if this nation will ever find its way out of the gun-infested wilderness we have cast ourselves into.
The good news, although it is on a very minor scale compared to the bad, is that one of the clown cars in the Washington circus has left the Big Top. The good folks in North Carolina evidently have had enough of Madison Cawthorn’s antics and, wonder of wonders, the Republican Party felt the same way at a time when many of us thought that there was no bottom to their pit.
Cawthorn, at age 26, was the youngest member of Congress. Nearing my three-quarter century mark, I always regarded him as a kid. I should probably qualify that by saying that I now regard someone who is 50 as being fairly young. But any temptation to dismiss his idiotic behavior as being typical of young men evaporated faster than a waterhole in the Gobi Desert.
Cawthorn wasn’t so much young as he was a juvenile brat.
He called Nancy Pelosi, who doesn’t drink at all, an alcoholic. He was caught twice trying to board an airplane with a loaded gun. He has been the subject of multiple complaints from women. He was a big supporter of our former president and the Big Lie that precipitated the deadly insurrection attempt on Jan. 6. He urged a crowd of his supporters to stockpile ammunition for the American vs. American “bloodshed” that is sure to follow the “rigged” election.
His groundless accusations, dangerous statements, and downright bizarre behavior didn’t seem to bother the Republicans all that much. For quite a while, young Madison was just one of the guys. The whack job contingent to be sure, but that hardly set him apart in the GOP today.
And then, as Polly Bergen used to sing wistfully, the party was over. As a matter of fact, the party was gone.
The proverbial straw was very likely his contention that he was invited to attend cocaine-fueled orgies by his colleagues in Washington. The Republicans don’t seem to mind vicious slander, illegal guns, assaults against women, or inciting bloody insurrections, but they draw the line at being accused of anything that cast a shadow over their impeccable moral behavior, at least in matters where, you know … sex is concerned.
I can’t say as I blame them. It is difficult to imagine Chuck Grassley cavorting with coked-up hookers, even if you are masochistic enough to try.
Mr. Cawthorn was the beneficiary of our previous president’s blessing. The ex-president acknowledged that there had been some problems that could mostly be blamed on Madison’s youth, an excuse that he himself had been unable to use during his calamitous administration. He was sure, however, that wisdom would come with age and experience, also an excuse that he couldn’t use with any appreciable justification.
The endorsement wasn’t enough to beat the considerable political punch of a local McDonald’s owner. That suggested two things: 1.) Never underestimate the appeal of a Big Mac and 2.) The ex-president’s role as the GOP’s resident kingmaker may be going the same way that all of his other business ventures were destined to go.
Cawthorn took his defeat only slightly better than Maleficent did when she realized the prince was headed to the castle to awaken Sleeping Beauty. In lieu of enshrouding the country in a forest of thorns, Madison vowed to sic the wrath of the “Dark MAGA” on it.
Is there such a thing as a Light MAGA?
Sometimes I think I should keep a generic column about mass shootings in this nation. Just change the death toll and the location. There is the inevitable outpouring of sympathy from the people who are most responsible for the proliferation of assault rifles in America and vows from them to close the loopholes that spawn the massacres like the one in which 10 African Americans were killed by a white racist in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on May 14.
Nothing ever really changes. The warnings were all there and they mostly emanated directly from the killer himself. He was able to get possession of an assault rifle and body armor. The fact that New York prohibited the sales of high capacity magazines was certainly no big problem. It entailed a short drive into Pennsylvania.
The so-called Red Flag laws that had been enacted in the state were all waving in vain. School officials, mental health professionals, the parents of the 18-year-old, and law enforcement had all received the warning signs and nobody did anything about it.
We always hear a sustained chorus of mass murders being primarily a mental health issue by the gun lobby, eager to deflect attention from the real problem. The Republican Party, the chief reason for the abysmal lack of gun control in America, is just as hesitant to seriously address the expensive mental health problem beyond paying lip service to it.
It makes you wonder what signs have to be exhibited before any action is taken. I am not saying that this particular individual should have been locked away in some padded room. But, for God’s sake, didn’t the signs he exhibited before he walked into that supermarket tell someone in some kind of authority position that this person should not have access to any guns?
So, we watch once again as a woman stands outside the church where her husband’s funeral had just taken place and talks about how her 12-year-old son will now grow up without a father while the boy next to her covers his face with his hands in grief.
The NRA and its devotees in Congress are doubtless counting on an adage that has sustained them through countless moments that were exactly the same: This too shall pass.
And, of course, it always has.