This is a thank-you story to Bennington, and although it’s hard for me to tell, the ‘thank-you’ is long overdue.
When I was a much younger man than I find myself today, I was in my early 20s, just finishing college near my hometown in the mountains of Western North Carolina, when I responded to an advertisement in the classified back pages of SKI magazine that forever changed my life.
It was the late 1970’s, mega-giant in the Vermont ski industry, Killington, had just purchased Mount Snow Resort, the classified advert was encouraging every ‘ski bum’ nationwide to throw together a resume and apply. And so I did.
Weeks later I got a letter, as this was pre-email, offering me a job in the ski rental shop at Mount Snow. I said goodbye to my family and girlfriend, loaded up my British racing green Volkswagen Beetle and moved from Banner Elk, N.C. to Wilmington, Vt.
Throughout my early years between 1979-84 I worked several jobs at Mount Snow -- ski mechanic and ski school desk at Sundance Lodge during the day in the winter months, and bellman during the day and dishwasher at night in the summer months at Snow Lake Lodge. Hard as the work was to make ends meet, those days are some of my fondest memories from my life.
My Carolina southern style got me noticed by resort management. With pride, I went from dishwasher at the Snow Lake Lodge to hotel director of sales for Mount Snow Ltd. in less than two years.
The job came with industry perks, and during one such familiarization tour trip that the airlines used to put together back in that day, my life came screeching to a halt, right in my prime.
I was skiing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, living large, when I developed a persistent toothache. It was bothersome, so to keep the pain at bay, I would grab a handful of snow trailside, pack it in my mouth there in the back corner and ski on.
It was all cool until the flight back home to Vermont. What the packed snowballs were actually numbing was an abscessed tooth. So when the airplane departed Salt Lake City, Utah heading east for Albany, N.Y. and it reached altitude, the abscessed tooth began to rupture. By the time I was passing through on the drive home from the Albany airport to my home in West Wardsboro, Vt., all hell broke loose in Bennington.
And that’s where this story did not end. That’s where my life started.
You see, I had contracted a very rare dental affliction known as, in medical journals, Ludwig's angina. One in only four survive.
Because of the tenacity of one doctor and his staff at the Bennington Hospital, 37 years later I am here to talk about ‘thanks.’
For six weeks in the spring of 1984, Dr. Renni and a host of strangers saved my life, every day.
The procedures left me, a known loudmouth, speechless. They helped me learn how to open my mouth, to even speak again.
Dr. Renni and the folks at the hospital gave me, this old man, all those extra years. I sure hope I’ve earned the right to have all the precious memories.