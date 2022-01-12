“You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace or enable lies.” – President Joe Biden
If I have any criticism to level at the above quote from President Biden, it is why the hell he waited an entire year to say it.
Biden was very careful about calling out the name of the primary reason for the holy mess we find ourselves in today during his stirring speech in Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol building. I am not sure it was as much out of respect for the office of president as it was a deliberate unwillingness to even utter that name again in such a hallowed place, a sentiment I share with him.
A year had passed since the building was besieged, ransacked, and defecated upon by a howling mob of fanatics. There was a deafening silence from Republicans on the first anniversary of the riot that still managed to sound something like shame.
I don’t like to watch videos of what took place on Jan. 6, 2020 any more than I want to watch the Twin Towers in Manhattan crumble into masses of twisted steel and dust on Sept. 11, 2001. Conservative apologists for the former president don’t care much for the comparison, but one of the sticking points that they can’t get beyond is the fact that it was Americans who were using the halls of the Capitol as a public bathroom. If, as Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde suggested, it was just “a normal tourist visit,” someone should improve directions to the restrooms in the building.
How can anyone say that the twisted individuals who did such a repugnant thing are their notion of patriots?
The previous president laid the groundwork for what has become known as the Big Lie long before the election in 2020. It was evidence that he was aware that his defeat was possible and maybe even imminent. That should surprise no one who knows his unerring instinct for self-preservation. The Republican Party, however, has latched on to the lie like drowning sailors clinging to shipwreck debris. Using nonexistent evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent promulgated by a man whose proclivity for lying is legendary, they have managed to subvert fair elections in state after state.
This brazen undermining of democracy has nothing to do with any undying admiration—much less respect--for the previous president. They are using him the same way he used people to advance his own interests. The truth is that they all know that the Big Lie is just that and they don’t care. They aren’t willing to adjust their priorities to more closely align with the best interests of the American people and attract votes that way. They would rather undermine the right to vote and continue their slavish servitude to the rich. It is no more complex than that.
I listened to one woman with a Southern accent you couldn’t cut with a chainsaw droning on about how the deadly mayhem on Jan. 6 was really an attempt by Democrats and the F.B.I. to discredit the man she was absolutely sure had won the election in 2020. (Discredit him as in looking at the good side of the Little Big Horn.)
Strange that none of the 700 plus people who have been charged since the riot have been unmasked as Democrats. A lot of the ones facing jail terms have expressed disappointment that their deposed leader hasn’t shown any interest at all in intervening on their behalf as long as there is a golf course beckoning. (The idea that he would help them is probably the most potent display of wishful thinking since someone at Ford thought the Edsel was a great idea.)
As far as the Southern lady is concerned, I know a lost cause when I hear dimwitted jibberish. No facts, no reassurances, or future revelations will ever convince her that she is wrong. She is, in both spirit and in a literal sense, a child of Fox News, which some astute observer christened the “mothership of misinformation” recently. If it was not such a deadly serious subject, the frosting that the performers on Fox slather over the horrors of Jan. 6 might be almost funny, even if they don’t quite reach the idiotic stratosphere of Rep. Clyde’s tourist take.
Fox’s pouty prince-of-the-moment took Sen. Ted Cruz to task for suggesting that Jan. 6 was a terrorist attack. A lot of malleable congressmen had very different takes on the riot immediately following the assault on the Capitol, but the truth is anathema to this particular Fox personality. The network’s lawyers defended him in a court case by saying that no reasonable person would pay him any mind given his track record for distorting and/or ignoring the truth. The judge agreed.
The sight of a United States senator cowering over verbal barbs from an overpaid, elitist truth distorter would be even more pathetic to watch if this wasn’t Ted Cruz, the same senator who still panders to a man who made disparaging remarks about his wife’s appearance and who also suggested that father was involved in John Kennedy’s assassination.
Then there is Lindsay Graham, who holds convictions that might be compared to lumps of Play-Doh and has an instinct for how the political winds are blowing that would be the envy of the National Weather Service.
This is what he said about the previous president before the 2016 election: “I don’t believe that he has the temperament and judgment to be commander-in-chief. I think he is going to places where very few people have gone and I’m not going with him.”
In January of 2020, after the insurrection: “It was a self-inflicted wound. It was going too far. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”
On Dec. 30, 2021, Graham told a Fox host: “He was the most successful president from a conservative’s point of view since Ronald Reagan.”
At one time, the GOP had principled statesmen. Now all they have are terrified supplicants to a phony god.