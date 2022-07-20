“The Big Lie, and the related violence, election interference and other perceived misconduct, was and is an affront to this nation and its first principles. It has permanently soiled the history pages and deepened the abyss that divides our country and continues to expand due to the delusions and lack of accountability of politicians in both parties.” – Ty Cobb, ex-attorney to the former president
The latest example of the kind of conspicuous lack of accountability that Mr. Cobb was referring to purportedly involves the Secret Service.
The Secret Service involved in questionable political machinations? That’s like finding out Mr. Rogers hated kids.
In a landscape that has as many unsullied institutions as the Gobi Desert has water parks, the Secret Service has always managed to retain its image as functioning above the political fray; its agents equally willing to lay down their lives to protect the nation’s political leaders no matter what party they are affiliated with.
It is unquestionably a high ideal even if we might, in our darkest moments of despair, wish they would occasionally fall short of it.
My own image of the Secret Service was inspired on November 22, 1963 watching Agent Clint Hill rush toward gunfire directed at the presidential limousine. Hill pushed Jacqueline Kennedy, who was reaching for a piece of her husband’s shattered skull off of the vehicle’s trunk, back into the car where he shielded both the First Lady and the fatally wounded president with his own body.
It seemed a particularly heroic thing for Mr. Hill to do, even if it was certainly a very dark day for the Secret Service. He would later tell an interviewer that, if he had reached the car one second earlier, he would have taken the third and fatal bullet. Hill tearfully regretted that one second lapse.
But, that was then and this is now. God only knows what the Secret Service must have had to deal with during the previous administration. Trying to remain above it must have been like trying to ignore the water in Johnstown.
On June 28, Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Among the revelatory information that the 26-year-old woman gave to the committee was an account of the behavior of the ex-president when he was informed that he would not be allowed to join the mob at the Capitol. At one point, he attempted to grab the wheel of the vehicle.
No one says “no” to this guy!
That relatively inconsequential bit of information about what amounted to another juvenile hissy fit was one of the most surprising facets of the deluge of damning testimony coming out of the hearings. This is the same man who sneered at the members of his generation who were sent to Vietnam, calling them “suckers.” I can only assume that he had no idea of the degree of murderous rage he had incited in his fanatical fan base.
Ms. Hutchinson said that the incident in the car had been related to her by deputy White House chief of staff Tony Ornato and accounts of what exactly happened in the presidential SUV varied. It is one of the reasons why the committee charged with investigating the insurrection would like access to texts by Secret Service personnel from Jan. 5 and 6.
You would almost think that, given that particular moment in the country’s history, any relevant information pertaining to what happened would be stored in a vault somewhere by a branch of the government that bills itself as the Department of Homeland Security.
Alas, the Inspector General of DHS told the committee that the texts between Secret Service agents on those dates were erased. Sorry.
Welcome to America in 2022 where no insult to the intelligence of the American people is too rancid to serve up.
When you decide to contribute to a lack of accountability, you have to think up a fancy name or phrase to cover it up. It has to sound like a couple of $200,000 a year bureaucrats in Washington spent at least a half hour concocting it.
How about “misapplied pressure on the erase button”? No, too obviously concocted as an excuse. It has a hint of desperation in it.
Economic Archival Effort has a more politically correct implication. Everybody is in favor of cutting down on most everything. Device Replacement Program has a nice ring to it, too, and it is vague enough to cover a lot of bases. It suggests that the maneuver was not so much a concern for the vital information that was lost as the imperative of updating of the equipment. People replace their iPhones all the time. Let’s go with that one.
They did, instilling more incredulity than credibility.
One of the most convenient of the go-to excuses that the American people have heard to justify the conduct of officials in the previous administration was that their standards and ethics were fatally compromised by proximity to a man who had neither. It’s the one bad apple defense when a more appropriate explanation might be that they hitched their ambitious wagons to a runaway train and now they want to cut the rope before the inevitable crash.
For four terrible years in which democracy itself teetered in the United States, these people aided, abetted, and excused the ex-president until he tried to pull a stunt that even they wouldn’t condone. Any sympathy that might be directed towards White House counsel Pat Cipolione, with his phony-baloney, doe-eyed failure to grasp the lengths to which the president was capable of going to retain power, should immediately be consigned to a file in the national archives titled “Too Little and Much Too Late.”
Save your admiration for Cassidy Hutchinson.