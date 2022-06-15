Remember the song in “Mary Poppins” that Julie Andrews sang while the old Bird Woman tossed out bread crumbs to pigeons on the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral? It was a particularly charming moment in a sporadically charming film and the last screen appearance of Jane Darwell, who won an Academy Award a quarter of a century earlier for her performance as Ma Joad in ”The Grapes of Wrath.” Walt Disney himself had visited Darwell, who was 83-years-old, at the Motion Picture Country Home to plead with her to play the role.
The song was called “Feed the Birds” and I often think the Republican Party should adopt it. Granted, most of them would resent the “tuppence a bag” cost, but even us pigeons have to eat once in a while.
Take the big concession about gun control Republicans in the Senate are mulling over after listening to the impassioned pleas from people who were personally devastated by the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.
We have been told, over and over, that we are going to have to settle for baby steps and we’d be damn lucky to get them. Does anyone really think that simply changing the minimum age when someone can buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21 is going to make a significant dent in the body count in America? It is just another feed the birds ploy by beneficiaries of the gun lobby because the shooting of 19 schoolchildren in Texas had more traction with influencing public opinion than mass murders usually do.
As it turned out, we didn’t even get that much on a federal level, where it belongs.
During a debate in the House over a gun reform bill called the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” Marjorie Taylor Green, one of the party’s most stalwart defenders of firearm proliferation, decried it as a “fragrant” violation of due process. Any association with Green and odors is certainly warranted, but it is still hard to believe that a bill designed to protect children faces little chance of passage in a nation that is fond of calling itself civilized. (Good luck, by the way, getting Green to explain what due process is.)
I would like to note a tiny, bright spot in one of the most dismal episodes in our gun history. The school shooting in Newton, Conn. in December of 2012 at the Sandy Hook Elementary School left 20 children and six adults dead. It wasn’t enough that the parents of the victims had to face the rest of their lives without them, they had to cope with a substrata of human existence that maintained that the mass murder was all staged.
It was, of course, just a riff on drivel spouted by virulent anti-Semites who claim that the Holocaust never happened, so you can’t even credit its promoters with having a perverted sense of originality.
If you dig in the dirt a few feet below the rocks under which you find people like Roger Stone and that pillow guy, you will come upon the rotund figure of Alex Jones. He was one of the big boosters of the appallingly offensive lie. Billing himself as a conspiracy theorist, Jones has reaped millions of dollars from the terminally gullible collection of maladjusted misfits who listen to him spew his garbage.
Jones was sued by eight of the parents of the children killed at the school in Newton. They won the suit. Following in the playbook of another habitual loser in courtroom combat, Jones’ various companies all declared bankruptcies to avoid paying the judgments.
It was a blatant attempt to fraudulently evade justice and a Texas bankruptcy judge didn’t buy it. Judge Christopher Lopez allowed the defamation lawsuits to continue against Jones personally and Free Speech Systems, his most lucrative company.
Free Speech Systems. Give me a break. When Jones found himself at the center of a previous lawsuit, his teary defense was that his program was mostly intended as show biz and that no reasonably intelligent person would take the hateful palaver seriously. It was the same defense that Fox lawyers used in a suit brought against the network’s current wonder boy, Tucker Carlson.
The GOP can hop aboard their white horses and wave their devotion to grand principles banner, but it still all boils down to one tawdry thing. Their grand principle is keeping their cushy jobs and that, folks, is our fault.
Despite the damage that the previous administration attempted to inflict upon it, this is still a democracy. The thread seems to get a little thinner all the time, but we are still a nation that soundly rejected the ministrations of a would-be authoritarian even if the party that nurtured him still has the colossal gall to trumpet a devotion to principles. It is up to us to remember the kids who were robbed of their lives in Newton and Uvalde and, no matter how much we may agree with a political candidate on any other points, reject that person if he or she is not receptive to enacting sensible federal gun control measures.
Republicans are still exploiting an archaic principle established over two centuries ago, when it took a fair amount of time simply to reload a rifle, and applying it to an age when the only way to identify one of the victims of the weapon-from-hell used in Uvalde was because someone recognized the green sneakers the little girl liked to wear.
We are warned that democracy and freedom as we know it (as they know it?) are going to come to an end if gun control restrictions are imposed. That didn’t happen in the United Kingdom after stringent restrictions were imposed after the Dunblane school shooting in 1996. Big Ben still chimes, the fog still rolls in, the Queen hasn’t lost her taste for funny hats, and, most importantly, there have been no more school shootings.