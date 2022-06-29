Believe me, I get tired of it too.
I began writing for the Bennington Banner by submitting columns that were generally about films. Once in a while, I would lapse into one of my morbid fascinations with Jack the Ripper or the Titanic disaster. And, lest anyone forget Lizzie Borden, I would recall that hot August morning in 1892 in Fall River.
I recently watched “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Jessica Chastain won an Oscar for her performance as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, whose religious devotion manifested itself in a penchant for too much mascara. I would like to write about how I am looking forward to the time when Hollywood has tossed superheroes onto the scrap heap where secret agents were finally consigned. I would like to reiterate how Tom Cruise’s nice guy image is so at odds with his smarmy role as one of the nation’s primary Scientology cheerleaders.
I would like to write about how the television industry has stepped in now that the Sacklers are out of the drug pedaling business. But, no matter how good my original intent might be to divert from politics, some new horror presents itself and writing about anything else seems at least irrelevant and at most irresponsible.
Even after George W. Bush darkened the national horizon, I managed to pry myself away from politics fairly often. There seemed to be a bottom to the rabbit hole. Maybe that was because, while I thought W. did damage to the country that still resonates today, there were some members of the political party he headed with the courage and the integrity to oppose him.
The number of Republican legislators willing to place the good of the nation before their own craven ambition is in the single digits today despite the fact that the man who commands such unwavering fear and devotion was soundly defeated in the 2020 election.
There have been the usual howls from the Republicans that the Jan. 6 committee meetings are just partisan playacting. I heard one woman complain that there were “no true Republicans” on the panel charged with investigating the desecration of the United States Capitol Building by a mob of insurrectionists all fired up by a pep talk from our former president. This might possibly be because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose bulb might be just a little dimmer than John Cornyn’s on the congressional Christmas tree, decreed that if extremist supporters of the president like See No Evil Jim Jordan were not allowed to sit on the committee, then no Republican deserving of the name (i.e. “true” Republicans) would.
McCarthy hadn’t counted on a few members of the party still possessing a backbone. It is heartening to know that Dick Cheney did something right.
“True Republican.” I guess we all should know what that means by now. It entails a mulish refusal to concede that Joe Biden is the duly and fairly elected 46th President of the United States. It is a lemming-like determination to irreparably compromise the integrity of a once honorable political party by its refusal to extricate itself from the self-dealing machinations of a man who still maintains that his defeat was because of massive voter fraud despite the lack of one single shred of evidence to support the bogus claim.
If the Jan. 6 committee has made one fact crystal clear to the American public, it is that they all knew the now infamous Big Lie was just that -- a lie. The only reason his coterie of enablers suddenly acquired a sense of responsibility to the nation they pledged to serve is that they sensed that they would never get away with it, unlike so many other assaults on the Constitution launched by the man they served so slavishly.
Even worse, future lucrative book deals might be in jeopardy.
Our previous president climbed down from his cross of persecution to claim credit, as he is apt to do, for the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal and available in the United States. I find it very difficult to imagine the roots of the crusade by the so-called religious right and other groups to whom God speaks to nullify Roe was based upon anything but their own concept of morality.
One of the most lasting and tragic aspects of the last presidency, along with the disastrously inept handling of the pandemic, was the appointment of three justices to the court. The Trump Trio has as much qualification for sitting on the nation’s highest court as Justin Bieber does to sing at the Met. What they lacked in experience, however, was compensated by the fact that they could be relied upon to accede to pet conservative positions on issues like unrestricted gun proliferation and restoring societal norms that more rightfully belong to the Victorian era.
The fact that times change is a concept as alien to conservatives as minding their own business. It is some evidence of this cluelessness that they don’t realize that overturning Roe will accomplish very little beyond making abortion more costly and dangerous in America.
That doesn’t bother them any more than the life of impoverishment, abuse, and neglect that they are condemning unwanted children to -- as long as their shiny moral scruples are not dented.
It is some indication of the hypocrisy inherent in this blatant intrusion into personal lives that they would call upon a man who cheats on his third wife with a porn star to peddle it and two men with dubious histories as far as women are concerned to decide it.
It is some indication of the naiveté inherent in the rationale that the former governor of Mississippi, the state where the lawsuit that overturned Roe originated, thinks that it might serve to curb unbridled sexual impulses. Young people should “pray” whenever the temptation of the back seat presents itself, according to this social Neanderthal.
And finally, it is evidence of the dismal, regressive future America is condemned to face if anything imposed on the entire nation originates in Mississippi.