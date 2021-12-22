I suppose that a number of incredibly naïve people expected that, after the terrifying black and white storms of the previous administration, we would open the door in 2021 and find a Technicolor world waiting for us.
It happened to Judy Garland so why, oh why, not us?
As far as the year 2021 is concerned, I think a comparison to the Titanic might be more appropriate than the one to “The Wizard of Oz.” Out of fear for what might still be bobbing around on the waves, months passed before other liners stopped avoiding the area in the North Atlantic where the Titanic had gone down. Nothing puts a damper on transatlantic travel like the sight of a floating corpse.
It may take a little longer than we hoped to put debris from the iceberg behind us, but we had a right to hope and we still do. We even had a right to believe that our country is probably capable of withstanding any authoritarian assaults because we made it, tatters and all, through those terrible years. But we should never forget the time when the nation’s president was capable of mimicking a man with a physical disability or that he said that there were “fine people” in the mob of marauding white bigots in Charlottesville, Va.
He publicly speculated that drinking caustic household cleaners could combat a virus that he only ever saw through the myopic lens of his ego as a deterrent to being reelected. The virus that we were told infected just “one person coming in from China” has gone on to kill 800,000 Americans.
If the extremists and the obstructionists seem to be louder, more brazen, and more outrageous than they did before, that is only because our previous chief executive set an example that schoolyard bullies have used for years. To an extent, he got away with it and they are still empowered by it. But loud is hardly ever right.
He is gone and we are still afloat. His financial and legal problems are mounting and, if the distinct lack of interest in the traveling carnival he mounted with a disgraced Fox News personality (The Billy and Donny Show?) is any indication, the public’s enthusiasm for another assault on our democracy is waning. And, like the bucket of water that melted the Wicked Witch of the West, when cowed Republican lackeys start to perceive a weakening of his influence, there will be a rush for the lifeboats that again merits a Titanic comparison.
The longstanding determination of the Republican Party to significantly intrude upon the privilege of free elections in the United States was reinvigorated by the bully’s refusal to admit his defeat in 2020. There was not one shred of evidence that any voter fraud existed in the 2020 presidential election that would have altered the results of the election. Courtrooms presided over by appointees of the previous administration all arrived at the same conclusion.
Rarely benefiting from high voter turnouts, the GOP has gleefully lifted the specter of widespread voter fraud out of the political muck where it belongs. Using what has come to be known as the Big Lie as cover, Republican legislatures in red states have enacted odious restrictions on voting rights and even installed partisan flacks to oversee election results.
And they all know it is a big lie. They know it is a blatant assault on the rights of people in a free society. They don’t care as long as it assures the party’s remaining in power. Republican politicians do fancy diversionary steps that would be the envy of Fred Astaire when they are asked point blank if Joe Biden won in 2020. It is as if the lie that he didn’t win is too ridiculous to say out loud even as they use it as a stepping-stone to their future ambitions.
Of course this lie is given credence over and over again by denizens on the Fox Network, where outmoded concepts like integrity and responsibility are sacrificed to make Rupert Murdoch even richer. Truth is as rare as waterfalls in the Gobi Desert, and distorted, opportunistic notions of freedom of speech allow their personalities to peddle the destructive hogwash without any consequences for the damage they are doing.
The fact that Murdoch’s flacks are perfectly aware of their own dishonesty was never so apparent as it was in emails read by Rep. Liz Cheney (and who would ever have thought it!) to the congressional committee charged with investigating the failed insurrection on Jan. 6.
Laura Ingraham, the network’s resident poisonous blonde, pleaded with the former president’s chief of staff, the occasionally-plagued-by-conscience Mark Meadows: "Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy."
She was right about one thing: the “all of us” that probably concerned her most. Fox ratings have steadily decreased since the circus left town. By the time the futility of pleading with an egomaniac became apparent, the spin wizards at Fox had decided that the raucous and rowdy mob smashing and howling and plundering was really just people trying to make their fearless leader (comfortably insulated in the White House) look bad. As if making him look bad needed any expenditure of effort to accomplish!
How fitting that Fox should be the place where the odious Joe Manchin revealed that he just couldn’t in all conscience (!) support a bill that would benefit tens of thousands of residents in West Virginia, the second poorest state in the union. Good ol’ Joe couldn’t support it if it meant putting the yacht or his half million dollar annual haul from the fossil fuel industry in jeopardy.
There may be a bit more sunlight shining when we opened that door that I mentioned earlier, but the long shadows still stretch across the landscape.