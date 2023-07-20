When I was 18 and a freshman in college, I remember staying up all night sitting in the interfaith chapel on campus while listening to India Aire on my iPod on repeat. The building was a giant circular sanctuary with no discernible religious symbols, five long thin modern-art stained-glass windows, and a metal statuary flame on its roof. The space felt disconnecting and un-inspirational. And yet, that was the place where when faced with emotional turmoil I seemed to always find myself drawn. There would I contemplate my purpose. There I wondered about my life and my choices. There I found friendship and music stylings that would guide my way for the rest of my life.
What I continue to hold with me from those experiences in that little modern chapel was just how important sacred spaces are to not only our spiritual well-being but our emotional resilience. How are you coping with the floods and rain, the frost and cold, the financial hardships, the relationship woes, all that is and was and will be that challenges your life? And yet, equally important, have you found that safe space to contemplate them? Have you found that space to feel your feelings, to let out your woes, to dry your eyes, and to be mystified by what reply the universe might have for you?
We all battle demons of the mind as much as demons of the spirit. Psychologically speaking, we all have phases of emotional highs and lows that are graced and tempered by our emotional resilience. And that resilience can be reinforced by visual spaces that cue memories and feelings. But we haven’t all yet found those sacred spaces to do those battles safely.
I remember back in high school — back when Don’t Ask Don’t Tell was law of the land -- teachers had stickers to place in the windows of their classrooms, if they chose to do so. The stickers were “safe space” bumper stickers that let the school population know that that space was sacred. Whomever you were, you were safe from emotional abuse there. You could go to those rooms and cry or laugh or just be honest about what life was like for you. In the wide world out here, we don’t always know where those spaces are for us.
Whether you’re spiritual but not religious, tied to a specific faith tradition, or religiously tied to secular life, we all require emotional safe spaces — places to contemplate not just the divine-other but the divine-self as well. We all need places that through their embodiment of safety, can build our emotional resilience to the ever-expanding challenges life has for us.
For some, those spaces are out in nature, found as you garden, fish, hunt, hike or bike. Others find it in churches and sacramental places. Wherever it is for you, may you find that space for yourself; that space that is away from all the judgement, the expectations, the “shoulds" and the “supposed-tos," the not-good-enough, the not-strong-enough, and the to-tired-to-go-on.
It is my hope that as you encounter those spaces—wherever they may be for you—that you are able to find the deep spiritual consolation that comes from knowing at least there you are safe and free to be you.