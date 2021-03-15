This morning’s 10 most popular New York Times News Service articles as of 10 a.m. on nytimes.com.
Tiny Town, Big Decision: What Are We Willing to Pay to Fight the Rising Sea?
On the Outer Banks, homeowners in Avon are confronting a tax increase of almost 50 percent to protect their homes, the only road into town, and perhaps the community’s very existence.
Piers Morgan Can’t Wait to Bring the Worst of America Home
British TV executives see opportunity — and money to be made — in bringing American cable-style clashes to their screens.
Police Shrugged Off the Proud Boys, Until They Attacked the Capitol
Two Proud Boys accused of leading a mob to Congress followed a bloody path to get there. Law enforcement did little to stop them.
‘I’d Much Rather Be in Florida’: Focusing on the Bright Side in the Sunshine State
Floridians are out and about and pandemic restrictions have been lifted. There’s just one problem: The virus never went away.
In Rage Over Sarah Everard Killing, ‘Women’s Bargain’ Is Put on Notice
The “Reclaim These Streets” movement in Britain asks why the police demand sacrifices of women rather than forcing men to change to end violence.
The Imperious Rise and Accelerating Fall of Andrew Cuomo
Even as he tries to plot a political survival strategy in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Mr. Cuomo is an object lesson on the dangers of kicking people on the way up.
Sorry About Your Sleep
A group of U.S. senators has joined the ranks of those who want to abolish daylight saving time, which has roots in cost-cutting strategies of the late 19th century.
Grammys 2021: Women Sweep Awards Shaped by Pandemic and Protest
Beyoncé broke a record, Megan Thee Stallion and H.E.R. won awards, Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” was named album of the year and Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” record of the year.
Ebola Survivor Infected Years Ago May Have Started New Outbreak
Genetic sequencing of virus samples from patients in Guinea suggest that the new outbreak is a continuation of the 2014-16 epidemic.
Netflix Tests a Clampdown on Password Sharing
Netflix Tests a Clampdown on Password Sharing

The company said a feature was being tested with a limited number of users, a move that might signal a broader crackdown on the common practice of password sharing among family and friends.