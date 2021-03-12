This morning’s 10 most popular New York Times News Service articles as of 10 a.m. on nytimes.com.
JPG File Sells for $69 Million, as ‘NFT Mania’ Gathers Pace
BC-DIGITAL-ARTWORK-AUCTION-ART-1STLD-WRITETHRU-(TRIMS)-NYT
“Everydays — The First 5000 Days,” by the artist known as Beeple, set a record for a digital artwork in a sale at Christie’s.
https://nytlicensing.com/story/R7T2Obkm/
Latest Accusation Against Cuomo Is Referred to Albany Police
BC-NY-CUOMO-1STLD-WRITETHRU-NYT
The police characterized the alleged groping by the governor of a female aide as something that may rise “to the level of a crime.”
https://nytlicensing.com/story/qvTLylm3/
Joe Biden Is a Transformational President
BC-BROOKS-COLUMN-NYT
We’re seeing a policy realignment without a partisan realignment.
https://nytlicensing.com/story/yeT3Dxza/
Beth Moore, a Prominent Evangelical, Splits With Southern Baptists
BC-MOORE-BAPTIST-SPLIT-1STLD-WRITETHRU-(TRIMS)-NYT
A teacher on biblical topics, she cited the “staggering” disorientation of seeing denominational leaders support Donald J. Trump, among other issues.
https://nytlicensing.com/story/kzTzrBbG/
Seattle’s Virus Success Shows What Could Have Been
BC-VIRUS-SEATTLE-ART-2NDLD-WRITETHRU-(TRIMS)-NYT
The Seattle area once had more coronavirus deaths than anywhere else in the United States. A year later, the region’s deaths per capita are lower than any other large metropolitan area.
https://nytlicensing.com/story/QmT4QBvz/
FAQ on Stimulus, Unemployment and Tax Rebates
BC-STIMULUS-GUIDE-ART-NYT
The stimulus payments would be $1,400 for most recipients. Those who are eligible would also receive an identical payment for each of their children.
https://nytlicensing.com/story/R7T2O48X/
‘There’s No Town Left’: Fukushima’s Eerie Landscapes
BC-R-JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-SCENE-ART-(TRIMS)-NYT
Ten years after a devastating earthquake and tsunami led to a nuclear meltdown in northern Japan, residents are readjusting to places that feel familiar and hostile at once.
https://nytlicensing.com/story/0dTlNnRy/
A Drone Went Bowling. Hollywood Noticed.
BC-MINN-DRONE-BOWLING-ART-NYT
A drone video shot in a Minneapolis bowling alley was hailed as an instant classic. One Hollywood veteran said it “adds to the language and vocabulary of cinema.”
https://nytlicensing.com/story/b0TRvYWY/
Prince William Calls Royals ‘Not a Racist Family’ After Meghan and Harry Interview
BC-ROYALS-RESPONSE-NYT
His comment, after remarks made by the couple in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired this week, was the first from a member of the royal family in a public appearance.
https://nytlicensing.com/story/BOTwXAXa/
Grammys Ready Pandemic Show, as the Weeknd Boycotts Future Awards
BC-R-GRAMMYS-BIAS-(TRIMS)-NYT
The event on Sunday will address the challenges of a music industry hit hard by the pandemic. The Weeknd, who was snubbed, says he will boycott the awards going forward, in a sign of continuing friction with artists.