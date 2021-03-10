This morning’s 10 most popular New York Times News Service articles as of 10 a.m. on nytimes.com.
Hunting for a Leftover Vaccine? This Site Will Match You With a Clinic.
More than half a million people have signed up for Dr. B, a service that promises to match them with clinics struggling to equitably dole out extra doses before they expire.
Palace Breaks Silence on Meghan and Harry Interview, Saying ‘Whole Family Is Saddened’
Buckingham Palace said issues raised in the interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, “particularly that of race, are concerning.” Piers Morgan, a TV host who said he “didn’t believe a word” of the interview, resigned.
In Royal ‘Firm,’ the Family Business Always Comes First
For all the familial drama, Harry and Meghan’s story is also about workplace conflict — what happens when a glamorous outsider joins a hidebound family business, one now in crisis mode.
Women Report Worse Side Effects After a COVID Vaccine
Men and women tend to respond differently to many kinds of vaccines. That’s probably because of a mix of factors, including hormones, genes and the dosing of the shots.
Yearly Lung Cancer Scans Are Advised for People 50 and Older With Shorter Smoking Histories
New advice from an influential panel will make more women and African-Americans eligible for CT scans, but some who need them most may not be able to afford them.
A Royal Interview With Echoes of Princess Diana
A quarter-century after Princess Diana broke her silence about life among the British royals, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, did the same. Their stories were remarkably similar.
Trump, Hungry for Power, Tries to Wrestle Away GOP Fundraising
Angry at his critics in the party and seeking to keep his options for raising money open, the former president is trying to take charge of the online fund-raising juggernaut he helped create.
Piers Morgan Departs ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Attacks on Meghan
The television anchor stormed off the set of an ITV news program after his co-host, Alex Beresford, criticized his remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.
Roger Mudd, Anchorman Who Stumped a Kennedy, Is Dead at 93
A staple of CBS, NBC and PBS, he was best known for his interview with Senator Edward M. Kennedy in 1979, when he asked a simple question: “Why do you want to be president?”
The Best Bagels Are in California (Sorry, New York)
West Coast bakers are driving a great bagel boom, producing some of the most delicious versions around and finding ways to expand during the pandemic.