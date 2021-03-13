Sports stories from The New York Times News Service for Sunday, March 14. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
BKW-TOURNAMENT (Undated) — There are few more compelling diversions than NCAA tournament basketball, and after the postseason was canceled last March because of the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of the best players in women’s basketball are hungry for the bright lights of the big stage. A review of keys to understanding the past season in women’s college basketball before the tournament begins in San Antonio on March 21. By Natalie Weiner.
BKC-TOURNAMENT (Undated) — One year after the pandemic-induced cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament resulted in a $600 million decline in the NCAA’s revenue for 2020, March Madness is back in 2021. This year, the entire 68-team tournament will take place in Indiana as the NCAA tries to limit travel during the pandemic. A review of things to consider before the tournament. By Adam Zagoria.
DAY’S EVENTS
OKLA-ANNOUNCER-SLUR (Undated) — A sports announcer at an Oklahoma high school basketball game uttered a racial slur into a live microphone as players on the court knelt during the national anthem Thursday night, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation. In a video clip that quickly went viral, the announcer could be heard cursing as he saw the players of the Norman High School girls’ basketball team kneel just before the start of a quarterfinal state tournament game against Midwest City. By Maria Cramer.
FEATURES
VIRUS-YOUTH-SPORTS (New Orleans) — A year after the coronavirus crisis first closed athletic fields and darkened school gyms, students, parents, coaches and officials have struggled to navigate the challenges of youth sports, weighing concerns about transmitting the virus against the social, emotional and sometimes financial benefits of competition. For months, a tangle of rules and restrictions that vary by state and sport has forced players and coaches to adapt. By Dan Levin.
SBD-BLACK-HOPEFUL (Copper Mountain, Colo.) — Like his mother, Brian Rice has played just about every sport. Kat Brauer Rice, a former professional boxer, passed down her athleticism to her 16-year-old son. Now they have gone all in on Brian’s dream of becoming the first African American snowboarder to compete in the Olympics. “I’d done baseball, soccer, basketball, football — every sport you can think of. Nothing brought me as much joy as snowboarding,” Brian Rice said. By Shauna Farnell.
